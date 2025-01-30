UCL: Aston Villa, Leverkusen, and Man City Leap into the Round of 16 and Knockout Phase

The final round of the Champions League group stage concluded on Wednesday night, as major teams fought for survival in the eighth game of the group.

Round of 16:

Liverpool, despite their defeat to PSV, topped the group with 21 points, finishing above Barcelona, who were held to a 2-2 draw at home against Atalanta. Arsenal, after winning away at Girona, finished third in the phase. They are joined by Inter, Atlético Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen, Lille, and Aston Villa.

Knockout Phase:

Teams that finished between 16th and 24th place will compete in a two-legged knockout play-off to secure a spot in the last 16. The draw for this phase is scheduled for Friday as teams await their fate. Champions League winners from the past two seasons, Real Madrid and Manchester City, did not make it to the round of 16 and will be participating in this knockout phase.

Elimination Phase:

Twelve teams that performed poorly will not advance beyond the group stage. RB Leipzig, Girona, Stuttgart, and Bologna are among the elite teams that fall into this category. Young Boys and Bratislava were the only two clubs to finish without a single point after the completion of the group stage games.

