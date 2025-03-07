Verydarkman Accuses Mercy Chinwo of Leaking His Number Amid N1.1 Billion Lawsuit

The legal battle between social media critic Verydarkman (VDM), whose real name is Martins Vincent Otse, and gospel singer Mercy Chinwo has taken a new turn.

The outspoken internet personality has now accused the singer of leaking his private phone number online.

This comes after Chinwo filed a massive N1.1 billion defamation lawsuit against VDM.

The case stemmed from his involvement in the ongoing dispute between the singer and her former manager, Eezee Tee. Chinwo claims that VDM made damaging statements about her, leading her to take legal action.

Court documents dated March 3, 2025, show that the gospel star is demanding the hefty sum as compensation for defamation.

In response, VDM, known for his controversial takes, jokingly admitted in a video that he couldn’t afford to pay the amount and even offered a lighthearted apology.

However, in a new twist, VDM now claims that his phone number was leaked online, allegedly by Mercy Chinwo or her team.

He shared a picture of a document containing his number, saying that it had been circulated widely, leading to an overwhelming flood of calls and messages on WhatsApp.

Frustrated by the situation, VDM didn’t hold back. He called out the singer online and even composed a sarcastic Christian song to mock her.

He also stated that she was going to “learn the hard way,” making it clear that he wasn’t backing down from the ongoing legal feud.