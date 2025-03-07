Obasanjo At 88: A Testament To Discipline, Vitality, And National Service

It is not an exaggeration to opine that not many octogenarians in Nigeria, or anywhere in the world, can boast of the level of physical fitness, mental sharpness, and unrelenting energy that former President Olusegun Obasanjo continues to display. As he marked his 88th birthday in grand style, showcasing his physical agility and stamina, Nigerians could not help but admire this enigma of a man who has defied age with remarkable grace. Obasanjo, a two-time paramount leader of Nigeria, has not only left an indelible mark on the country’s political landscape but also serves as an inspiring figure in personal discipline and resilience.

In fact, he is no doubt a rare breed of leader as he is one of the rare African leaders who have transitioned from military to civilian leadership and left an enduring impact on governance. His service to Nigeria spans several decades, beginning as a military officer, head of state from 1976 to 1979, and later as a democratically elected president from 1999 to 2007. Despite the controversies that have trailed his political career, one thing remains undisputed: his passion for Nigeria and his capacity to sustain a leadership presence even in retirement.

His recent public display of physical fitness during his 88th birthday celebration is not just an event for amusement, it is a testament to his disciplined lifestyle, resilience, and commitment to personal well-being. In a country where life expectancy hovers around 55 years, Obasanjo’s vibrancy at 88 is nothing short of remarkable. It begs the question: what is the secret behind his longevity and agility?

Guesstimating about the secret to Obasanjo’s enduring strength, it is not a misnomer to opine that his impressive physical fitness is no accident. Over the years, he has maintained an active lifestyle, often engaging in farming, exercising, and maintaining a disciplined diet. He has never shied away from physically demanding activities, whether it be long walks on his Ota farm, engaging in sporting activities, or dancing with youthful enthusiasm at public functions. Unlike many of his contemporaries who have succumbed to the limitations of old age, Obasanjo has continued to defy expectations.

There is also the mental fitness factor. Obasanjo’s engagement in intellectual and political discussions has kept his mind sharp. He remains one of Nigeria’s most vocal elder statesmen, regularly speaking on national issues and providing insights that shape political discourse. His penchant for writing books, delivering speeches, and engaging in diplomatic missions has ensured that his mind remains as active as his body.

He is no doubt an example for younger generations. At a time when many young people struggle with fitness and health-related issues due to sedentary lifestyles, Obasanjo’s vitality at 88 serves as a powerful example of the benefits of regular physical activity and discipline. Many Nigerians in their 30s and 40s complain of fatigue, high blood pressure, obesity, and other lifestyle-induced ailments, yet here is a man nearing 90 who moves with agility and continues to exude remarkable energy.

His fitness should serve as a wake-up call to both young and old Nigerians to take health and wellness seriously. If Obasanjo can still move with the strength of a man decades younger, what excuse do younger people have for neglecting their health?

Beyond his physical fitness, Obasanjo is known for his bluntness and fearless approach to national discourse. He is one of the few Nigerian leaders who have never hesitated to speak truth to power, regardless of whose ox is gored. Unlike many politicians who are careful with their words to avoid offending the political elite, Obasanjo calls things as he sees them.

Over the years, he has taken a firm stance on national issues, whether it be condemning corruption, criticizing poor leadership, or calling out inefficiency in government. He has written open letters to sitting presidents, challenging them on governance failures and urging them to do better for the Nigerian people. His outspokenness has earned him both admirers and detractors, but he has never been one to shy away from saying the hard truths.

His fearless attitude is a rare quality in Nigerian politics, where sycophancy and political correctness often take precedence over national interest. Obasanjo remains one of the few elder statesmen who consistently hold leaders accountable, making him a voice of reason in times of political uncertainty.

In addition to his frankness, Obasanjo is a detribalized Nigerian who has always placed national unity above ethnic or regional sentiments. In a country often divided along ethnic and religious lines, he has consistently preached and practiced national cohesion. Unlike many politicians who only serve the interests of their ethnic groups, Obasanjo has worked with individuals from all parts of Nigeria and has never shown favoritism based on tribal affiliations.

During his time as president, he appointed ministers and advisers from various ethnic backgrounds, emphasizing competence over ethnicity. His vision for Nigeria has always been one of unity and progress, where every citizen, regardless of tribe or religion, has an equal stake in the country’s development.

Even in retirement, he continues to advocate for a united Nigeria, urging leaders to rise above ethnic biases and govern with fairness. His ability to interact freely with people from different regions and his willingness to support capable leaders, regardless of their background, make him a truly national figure.

In many parts of the world, leaders understand the importance of maintaining good health to function effectively. However, in Nigeria, many political leaders do not prioritize physical fitness, often letting themselves go under the weight of their responsibilities. The result is a class of leaders who are barely able to keep up with the demands of governance due to poor health.

Obasanjo, through his lifestyle, indirectly emphasizes that leadership and physical well-being go hand in hand. A leader who is not physically fit will struggle to make sound decisions and withstand the pressures of governance. It is no wonder that during his time as president, Obasanjo was known for his work ethic and ability to travel extensively on national and international assignments without exhibiting signs of fatigue.

Beyond his physical fitness, Obasanjo represents resilience in all its forms. Having spent time in prison before emerging as Nigeria’s civilian president, his life is a story of rising from adversity. Despite facing numerous political battles, betrayals, and criticisms, he has remained unshaken, always reinventing himself and staying relevant in Nigeria’s national discourse.

Obasanjo’s ability to survive political storms, maintain his influence, and still command national and international respect at 88 is a lesson for Nigerians. In a country where many give up at the first sign of failure, Obasanjo’s life underscores the importance of perseverance and the ability to keep pushing forward despite challenges.

Many experts argue that having a strong sense of purpose contributes to longevity. Obasanjo has never been one to sit idly in retirement. He remains deeply involved in national affairs, advisory roles, diplomatic engagements, and intellectual pursuits. His continued relevance in Nigeria’s socio-political landscape has likely played a role in his longevity. Purpose gives people a reason to wake up every morning, and Obasanjo has never lacked it.

As Nigeria grapples with leadership challenges, economic difficulties, and social challenges, it is crucial to celebrate individuals like Obasanjo who have contributed significantly to the nation’s history and continue to do so in their old age. While he may not be perfect, no leader is, his commitment to Nigeria, discipline, and ability to defy age through a structured and active lifestyle are commendable.

Obasanjo’s 88th birthday and his impressive show of fitness should be a moment of inspiration for Nigerians. He is not only physically fit but also a fearless, blunt, and detribalized leader who has dedicated his life to national service. His life is a reminder that age is not just about the number of years lived but about how well those years are spent. Nigerians, young and old, should take inspiration from Obasanjo’s example and strive for personal discipline, national unity, and a life of purpose.