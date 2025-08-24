VeryDarkMan: A Good Samaritan in a Nation of Passing Convoys

I follow VeryDarkMan (VDM), whose real name is Vicente Otse, for obvious reasons. The Ratel family proudly call him the Leader of the Fourth Arm of Government. As a political scientist, my training tells me there are only three arms of government, as Montesquieu taught—the Executive, the Legislature, and the Judiciary. Yet watching VDM’s life and works, I am compelled to unlearn. He has forced open a new chapter in civic history. He has become the unwritten arm—the moral conscience that governments fear but Nigerians embrace.

And why not? His philanthropy, his courage, his raw fearlessness have become legendary. He dares to go where government has failed, and he stands where men in power fall silent. The latest episode is proof enough.

Traveling in a convoy from Auchi to Benin, VDM and his entourage stumbled upon a nightmare. Gunmen had struck. A vehicle stood abandoned, its occupants kidnapped. On the road lay a man, shot and bleeding.

Another convoy—a VIP convoy with armed escorts—sped past. Sirens blared, power moved on, but humanity did not stop. Nigerians know the script too well: self-preservation first, compassion last.

But **Vicente Otse—Very Dark Man—**is made of a different fibre. He did not harden his heart. He did not look away. He urged his team forward despite the danger. They drove past, but moments later, a deeper voice spoke. He commanded: “Pilot, turn! Let’s go back and carry him.”

That single command rewrote destiny. What looked like a corpse, VDM lifted with his own arms. Bloodied, breath faint, the wounded man was carried into his vehicle. He sped to the hospital. Hours later, around 1 a.m., I watched a video on his page. The same man—once abandoned—moved his hand. That tiny movement was enough to summon tears; it meant hope had refused to die.

In that moment, I saw not a mere activist but the living Good Samaritan. When even authority passed by, he turned back. When survival looked impossible, he believed. When death knocked, he answered with courage.

Na man you be, VDM! The moment you reversed that car, the whole nation knew heaven had whispered to you. May the universe guard you. May God preserve you.

And to those cynics muttering “na content”, may your dreams be haunted by the truth: if this is content, then let all content heal wounds, lift bodies, and save lives!

Ordinary motorists would have left him. The government convoy that swore to protect him left him. But a young man called Very Dark Man, born Vicente Otse, risked it all. That is not activism. That is destiny meeting purpose.

VDM is more than a man; he is a spirit clothed in human skin. He is not just dark in complexion—he is the lamp burning in our national darkness. That night, he did not just reverse his car; he reversed death into life, despair into hope, silence into testimony.

VeryDarKblackMan is not just a man—he is the paradox of hope in a hopeless world; the man who dares to be fair in a world rigged by injustice. In his darkness shines the fairness every Nigerian longs for. And to our leaders, this is your lesson: it is not the convoy of power that defines you, but the courage to stop, to lift, and to act when humanity calls.

Now pause and imagine: the kind of “person” some public institutions want to intimidate, arrest, and detain? But here is the truth—you cannot detain hope.

Nigeria, recognize your hero. Na our hero be this ooo, we no get another one. Chant it in our streets, echo it in our hearts: “Na angel in human form be this ooo!”

Very Dark Man, Vicente Otse, our Edo son, our Samaritan, our Fourth Arm of Government—you may not hold a government title, but you already hold history. May the Lord shield you, preserve you, and keep you alive to finish your purpose.

History will never forget you.