Venice Boat Company bans Kanye West and his wife for indecent exposure

The Venice water services has banned Kanye West and his new wife Bianca Censori due to indecent exposure.

The rapper has consistently made headlines for one incident or another, but this time, it’s because he revealed his behind while riding a boat in Italy.

Bystanders’ photographs from August 28, 2023 show West sitting on a bench with his hand on his wife’s head as she was cuddled between his legs. Another view saw the rapper’s butt crack as his jeans were yanked down from behind.

Before the news and images circulated on social media and it was made known that they had been banned, the boat firm Venezia Turismo Motoscafi was unaware of what had happened on their property.

The company spokesman, according to TMZ, emphasized that the boat driver didn’t see “these obscenities” because he was too preoccupied operating the boat; if he had, he would have promptly denounced the rapper and Bianca to the authorities.

The corporation continued by condemning the couple’s blatant behavior and declaring: “We completely dissociate ourselves from such acts and behavior.”

“Mr. West and his wife will undoubtedly no longer be welcome on board our company’s boats,” they continued.

Lady Gaga, Harry Styles, Florence Pugh, Jennifer Lopez, and Ben Affleck are just a few of the famous people who have traveled with Venezia Turismo Motoscafi, one of Venice’s top private navigation firms.

It happens after internet critics claimed that Kanye’s exhibition of bare skin constituted “public indecency,” an allegation that, according to the Italian Constitutional Court, carries a punishment of up to €309 (AU$520).

Critiques also shared their two cents, check comments here:

‘How are these two not arrested for lewd behaviour?’ one commenter complained, as another agreed: ‘Public indecency! Keep it for the privacy of your own home.’

‘Italian authorities need to arrest them for indecency doing that lewd and disgusting behaviour in public. There are clearly crowds, kids probably saw.’

‘What is the matter with them? Maybe time the police stepped in,’ as someone else asked: ‘Why won’t the Italian government police or someone stop them?’

Other people criticized the indecent show as being “disrespectful” to the traditional Catholic nation’s.

‘This kind of dumb stunt is what helps paint all Americans as having zero class or respect,’

‘I wish the police would arrest these two for their ignorant behaviour. They are making a mockery of the country,’

‘Cant anyone see that both of these people need help? Where is this woman’s family and surely Kanye has people that are interested in his well being,’

Other people claimed the ‘weird couple are sick’ and need help

The pair made headlines several times while on vacation in Italy before the butt-crack incident. The rapper has maintained his reputation in the tabloids with various actions, such as going barefoot in the streets of Venice, wearing see-through clothing, and interrupting an unrelated wedding.

Insiders at People Magazine now claim that the couple’s attention-getting antics may be a marketing gimmick to support West’s new album.