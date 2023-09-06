Soludo Seeks Fg’s Intervention On The Gully Erosion At Umuagu, Along Nnobi- Ideani- Nkpor Federal Road

Governor of Anambra State, Prof. Chukwuma Charles Soludo, CFR, has called for urgent intervention by the federal government and development partners in the state on the gully erosion at Umuagu, Nnobi road, along Nnobi-Ideani-Nkpor Federal Road.

Governor Soludo who made the call when he paid on the spot assessment visit to the location, promised that his government would begin immediate remedial measures.

The road which is very strategic has been completely cut into half by deep gully erosion making it almost impossible for motorists to ply it

The Governor acknowledged the road as a major highway, describing Anambra as the erosion capital of the world because there are hundreds of erosion sites scattered across the state.

He stated that already his government is dispensing funds and intervening on the Onitsha-Owerri road which is a major entrance into Onitsha.

Governor Soludo pointed out that it was high time people embarked on preventive measures against gully erosion ravaging the state

He called for collective action by both government and the people to control run-off water from various compounds by digging water retention pits within their compounds, non-blockage of drainage systems, among others, in order to mitigate the causes of erosion.

The Governor also stressed that communities have a huge role to play to ensure compliance and advocated positive attitude towards the environment to prevent landslides and gully erosion

From there, the Governor also embarked on inspection to some roads in Nnobi and Nnewi including the popular bank road.

After taking a walk on the long stretch of the road, the Governor observed that there were obstructions and illegal structures on the road as well as on top of the drainage system, he gave assurance that such illegalities will be corrected and that the road will also be constructed to make it wider and accessible

The Commissioner for Works, Engr. Ifeanyi Okoma, his Culture and Entertainment counterpart, Mr. Don Onyenji, SA on Youth Empowerment, Dr Nelson Omenugha, Transition Committee Chairman for Idemili South Local Government area, Hon Amaka Obi, among others accompanied the Governor on the inspection visits.