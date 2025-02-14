Valentine’s Day: Meta Introduces New Feature to Protect Users from Romance Scams

With Valentine’s Day here, online romance scams are on the rise.

Scammers are using social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp to trick people into sending them money.

In response, Meta is testing a new feature on Instagram that warns users when they interact with suspicious accounts.

Romance scams usually involve fraudsters pretending to be attractive, successful individuals.

They create fake profiles, send messages to multiple users, and try to build trust before asking for money or investments in fake businesses.

Some claim to be military personnel or business professionals to appear trustworthy.

To fight these scams, Meta is introducing safety tools to help users recognize fraudulent accounts.

Currently, a limited number of Instagram users see Safety Notices when chatting with accounts linked to past suspicious activity.

The feature will also be available on Facebook and WhatsApp in the coming months.

On WhatsApp, users can enable a setting to block calls from unknown numbers, reducing the risk of scammers reaching them.

Meta is also using facial recognition to detect and flag imposter accounts, especially those pretending to be public figures.

To stay safe from romance scams, follow these precautions:

1. Be cautious of online strangers – Scammers often create fake profiles with attractive photos and charming messages.

2. Verify identities – Do a reverse image search on their photos and check for inconsistencies in their stories.

3. Avoid sharing personal details – Don’t reveal sensitive information like your address, workplace, or financial details.

4. Never send money – No matter how convincing their story is, avoid sending money or gifts to someone you haven’t met in person.

5. Watch for red flags – Scammers often profess love too quickly, avoid video calls, or have excuses for not meeting in person.

6. Be skeptical of sob stories – Scammers frequently claim emergencies to pressure you into sending money.

7. Use secure platforms – Stick to reputable dating apps with verification processes rather than random social media connections.

8. Trust your instincts – If something feels off, it probably is. Don’t ignore warning signs.

9. Consult friends or family – They can help spot potential red flags you might overlook.

10. Report suspicious activity – If you suspect a scam, report the profile to the platform and relevant authorities.

