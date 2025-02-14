Remove The Beads On His Hand And Neck, Free My Son- 2face’ Mother Cries Out, Begs Natasha

The mother of legendary singer Innocent, popularly known as 2face, Rose Idibia, has alerted that Nigerians should help her beg Edo State lawmaker, Natasha Osawuru, to leave her son.

She made the plea in a viral video on Thursday evening.

According to Mrs Idibia, 2face is presently not in his right frame of mind due to the divorce proceedings with his estranged wife, Annie.

“Good evening, Nigerians. My name is Mrs Rose Idibia, the mother of 2face. This message is for Miss Natasha Osawaru of Edo State. I’m calling on all mothers in Nigeria to help me beg her to free my son

“My son is going through a divorce process, and he is clearly not in his right senses now. I know my son well. That is not him.

“Please Natasha, the beads you put on his hand and on his neck, remove them and free him,” she said.

Recall that a viral video on Thursday February 13 captured the moment 2face proposed to Osawaru.

In the video, the singer and the lawmaker were seen dancing together to the admiration of some of their friends.

2face later proceeded to present Osawaru with a ring, after which they were locked in a long embrace.

This is coming just a day after the musician publicly confirmed his romantic relationship with Osawaru, setting social media abuzz.

The revelation follows his recent separation from his wife, Annie Idibia, with the singer expressing his intention to take things further with Osawaru.

Speculations about their relationship had been growing after 2face was seen at the Edo State Assembly and a video surfaced showing the two together at a Lagos club.

Addressing the rumours, the African Queen crooner took to Instagram on Tuesday to set the record straight.

In the video, he said in part, “Allegedly, I have seen so many things, so many people coming up with their own false narratives and malicious nonsense after I posted that stuff that I posted. Yes, I posted what I posted.

“Hon. Natasha has been dragged, she has been called all sorts of names, she has been labelled as a home breaker.

“She is a young, brilliant, amazing woman, and she had nothing to do with what is happening between me and Annie in our marriage. Yes, I love her. She is amazing, and she is cool. I want to marry her.”

Osawaru is a politician and member of the Edo State House of Assembly representing the Egor Constituency under the Peoples Democratic Party.

She was elected in April 2023 and is from the Egor Local Government Area of Edo State.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...