History Making Delta Govt Dolls Out N275bn To Overhaul State

Delta State Government, at its maiden Executive Council (EXCO) meeting for 2025, has approved over N275 billion for the execution of 76 projects spanning different sectors across the three senatorial districts of the state.

The approval was given at the Exco meeting on Thursday, presided over by Governor Sheriff Oborevwori at Government House, Asaba.

The Commissioner for Works (Rural Roads) and Public Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu, who briefed the press after the meeting, said the approvals were record-breaking, outstanding and deafening to critics.

Flanked by his counterparts in Works (Highways and Urban Roads), Mr Reuben Izeze; Economic Planning, Mr Sonny Ekedayen; Health, Dr Joseph Onojaeme; the Director-General, Delta State Capital Territory Development Agency, Chief Patrick Ukah; his counterpart in Warri Uvwie and environs, Prince Godwin Ejinyere, and the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Sir Festus Ahon, Mr Aniagwu said Governor Oborevwori was determined to ensure Deltans get value for every money spent on projects in the state.

He said; “Not long ago, we informed you that Governor Oborevwori is not interested in joining issues with critics but will be responding to them with projects.

“But little did we know that his response is going to be so outstanding and deafening that even those who have some audio challenge will hear the sound.

“Today, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori led us to make history since the 34 years existence of Delta State where, in one Exco meeting over N275 billion worth of projects were approved for the good people of Delta cutting across the three senatorial districts.

“These projects span different sectors targeted at giving value to our people; improving connectivity by way of roads, advancing their health by way of efforts in the health sector and, of course, urban renewal by making our cities much more liveable.

“Virtually all the projects we approved today are coming with 40 per cent mobilisation without our government having to go and borrow, and that tells you how solvent we are as a state, thanks to the very accountable and transparent governance philosophy of Governor Oborevwori.”

He said the Exco also approved the remodelling of the Warri City Stadium, describing it as a bold step to ensure that legacy projects were not in short supply in the state.

He listed the approved projects to include construction of Uruagbesa Oria-Abraka Road, phase 1; construction of Egodo-Ogbeinbene Road, and the construction of Faculty B at the Southern Delta University, Orerokpe campus.

Others are the construction of Amai-Aragba road; construction of Inam-Abbi access road; construction of internal roads at Ugbolu Hilltop Government layout (Phase 1); the construction of Umuoshimi Road with spurs to Ogbe-Aku and market road in Onicha-Ugbo; the construction of Okerenkoko – Pepeama – Kokodiagbene road with a spur to Teiteipur in Warri South-West, and the construction of Benikrukru Township Roads (Phase II).

Also approved are the rehabilitation of Bomadi-Gbaregolor road, the construction of Okwetolor – Okobia – Aragba Road; the construction of Ogbe-Isogban Road in Abavo; Owa-Ewere Road in Owa-Oyibu; approval for upward review of Ayakoromo bridge; the rehabilitation and asphalt overlay of Okpanam Road from Post Office Junction to Catholic Church Roundabout to Okpanam Bypass Junction.

Equally approved are the construction of Iwride-Iyede internal roads (Phase 1); the construction of Ogbe-Ijoh/Aladja Road phase 2, and the construction of Okwighele – Amuokpokpor Road, among others.

Aniagwu said the Exco approved the presentation of staff of office to Obi Chukwunonso Justin Nwoko as the Obi of Idumuje-Ugboko Kingdom in Aniocha North Local Government Area, the appointment of Obi Ben Azubuike Kanegede as the Ogene of Ibedeni in Ndokwa East; the appointment of Augustine Nzemeke Ezeaguna III, Obi of Egbudu-Aka Kingdom and the approval of Olodu as an autonomous community in Aniocha South Local Government Area.

The Commissioner for Works (Highways and Urban Roads), Comrade Reuben Izeze, commended Governor Oborevwori for the massive provision of 40 per cent mobilisation for all the approved projects.

He stated that no government in the state had shown more commitment to the sustained funding of projects than the Oborevwori administration.

Izeze added that Governor Oborevwori had cleared outstanding certificates owed contractors, including N8bn previously owed on the Trans-Warri Road and bridges, as well as putting the project on the Irrevocable Standing Payment Order, ISPO module.

He said additional storm drainage work was approved to take care of Koka Junction and Achalla-Ibusa area, in addition to what CCECC was doing around Winners’ Chapel on Ibusa Road.

Izeze disclosed that Exco also approved the upward review of Ayakoromo bridge with provision for ISPO, adding that review of the design of cloverleaf on Effurun Roundabout to ensure property owners around the area were not encumbered was also approved.

On his part, the Commissioner for Health, Dr Joseph Onojaeme, said Exco approved N1.6bn for the Contributory Health Scheme and a monthly release of N100m to ensure sustainability of the health coverage for Deltans.

He said the Exco equally approved the establishment of a Specialist Hospital at Osubi with Public Laboratory and Psychiatric Clinic; total rehabilitation of General Hospital, Expan, and the completion of Library Building at Delta State University Teaching Hospital, Oghara, to ensure an increase in admission intake for the university.

