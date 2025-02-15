Meta Plans AI-Powered Humanoid Robots

Meta is stepping into the world of humanoid robots powered by artificial intelligence.

The company has formed a new robotics team to develop consumer robots using its Llama AI platform.

Andrew Bosworth, Meta’s chief technology officer, stated that the project aligns with the company’s push for innovation.

To lead the initiative, Meta has appointed Marc Whitten, former CEO of Cruise, as vice president of robotics. John Koryl, former CEO of The RealReal, will handle retail operations.

Meta is also looking to open physical stores to boost direct sales.

This move comes despite financial losses in its Reality Labs division, which recorded a $5 billion deficit in late 2024.

The company will compete with industry leaders like Nvidia and Tesla, which have already made progress in AI-driven robotics.

In January, Nvidia showcased advancements in humanoid robots, while Tesla introduced its Optimus robot in 2024.

