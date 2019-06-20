Uti under fire for declaring Ceec the most successful 2018 BBN Housemate

Former Big Brother Africa Winner, Uti Nwachukwu who is also an Actor, TV presenter and model took to his social media page on Wednesday to declare Cynthia Nwadiora also known as Ceec as the most successful housemate of Big Brother Nigeria 2018.

In his tweet, he said, “well well well…what can I say? How much louder can I shout? How much more words can I write? Many ARE CALLED BUT ALAS…VERY FEW ARE CHOSEN.

Nwadiora- an igbo name meaning …pikin wey good for the community/ country… LOL …need I say more?

Since winning the show, she has received massive support and she hasn’t stopped dishing it Back to Back.

In my tribute to her after BBnaija last year I wrote and I quote “In Big brother, there are always 2 Winners, the winner of the Grand Prize and the one that beat the odds” I went on further to say “The sun shine in its time and so does the moon. PREPARE FOR YOUR TIME… YOU ARE DEFINITELY GOING TO BE SUCCESSFUL”

I am no prophet but ladies and gents, I present to you… “ONE OF THE MOST SUCCESSFUL HOUSEMATES OF BBnaija 2018… Miss Ceec NWADIORA”.

He has since been criticized by two other BBnaija 2018 housemates, Princess and Ifu Ennada.

Princess wrote, “I felt that as a former housemate, he should know better than to out rightly quote a comparison. It’s just unnecessary. Most housemates have gone through a phase of depression, insecurity, anger, regret and they have also moved past it and gotten stronger. You can’t come and start this unspoken trivia now. It’s not cool”.

On the other hand, Ifu Ennada also had some words of her own. “The definition of success is relative… until I give Uti 5 million naira now come sign am as my first brand Ambassador e no go know say me sef I successful. Lol.

Let’s keep pushing my brothers and sisters. We’re all doing well. Nobody put a timeline or expiration on when we can achieve success. Some things are seen better with time”. She wrote.

However, Ceec in her response thanked Uti for the love and support. “Brother! You are a blessing. Thank you for showing me love, your support and above all, a glimpse of God through your actions. Thank you! Whoever has you in their corner is successful. We must ball forever!”