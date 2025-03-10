US Considering Buyers for TikTok Amid Ban Threat

The United States is discussing the possible sale of TikTok with four interested groups as the popular video-sharing app faces uncertainty in the country.

President Donald Trump confirmed on Sunday that negotiations are ongoing, though he did not reveal the names of the potential buyers.

A law that took effect on January 19 requires TikTok to cut ties with its Chinese parent company, ByteDance, or face a ban.

The US government said the app could be used by China to spy on American users or influence public opinion.

As the deadline approached, TikTok briefly shut down in the US and disappeared from app stores, leaving millions of users unable to access it.

However, Trump, after beginning his second term in January, decided to delay the law’s enforcement for two and a half months to explore possible solutions with China.

The app was later restored and made available again on Apple and Google stores in February.

Among those interested in buying TikTok is “The People’s Bid for TikTok,” an effort led by businessman Frank McCourt’s Project Liberty.

Other potential buyers include Microsoft, Oracle, and a group featuring popular internet personality MrBeast, also known as Jimmy Donaldson.

Despite the pressure to sell, TikTok does not seem eager to go through with the deal.

Trump had previously tried to ban the app during his first term due to security concerns, and the issue has resurfaced as the US government pushes for a change in ownership.