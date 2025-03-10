Heaven Now Our Helper -Manchester United Coach 

Manchester United coach Rúben Amorim has expressed his admiration for young talent Ayden Heaven, describing him as a “real player.”

Amorim’s comments come after Heaven’s impressive debut for the Red Devils, highlighting the coach’s confidence in the youngster’s abilities.

Heaven’s journey to Manchester United has been swift and unexpected. Just a few months ago, on December 7, 2024, he was an unused substitute for Arsenal in their match against Manchester United. However, on February 1, 2025, Heaven completed his transfer from Arsenal to Manchester United, marking a significant turning point in his career.

Fast-forward to March 9, 2025, and Heaven made his Premier League debut for Manchester United, coming on as a substitute against his former club, Arsenal. This remarkable sequence of events has showcased Heaven’s rapid growth and Amorim’s keen eye for talent.

Amorim’s praise for Heaven is particularly noteworthy, as he highlighted the youngster’s calm and composed demeanor on the pitch. “He’s so good and so relaxed, calm, it looks like he doesn’t feel pressure,” Amorim observed.

As Heaven settles into his new role at Manchester United, fans will be eagerly watching his progress. With Amorim’s guidance and support, Heaven is poised to become a key player for the Red Devils, and his future in football looks bright indeed.