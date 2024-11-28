Urging FG Not To Resort To Comedy Of Errors In Its Approach To CNG Quality Check

It is no more news to announce that the Bola Tinubu-led Nigerian government recently sent a delegation to India to assess the safety and viability of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) as an alternative fuel. However, this initiative has sparked controversy, not because of its purpose but due to the curious composition of the team sent for the task. Among those chosen were comedians and skit makers, including “Ola of Lagos” and Basketmouth. This decision has left not a few Nigerians questioning the seriousness of the government’s intentions and the direction of the country’s energy policy.

In a nation grappling with escalating transportation costs and the aftermath of subsidy removal, this choice of delegation has drawn ire across social media. Critics argue that by sidelining engineers, researchers, and experts in favor of entertainers, the government has undermined public trust in the credibility of its CNG policy.

India’s journey with CNG adoption offers a Masterclass in how to transition to alternative energy sources. Faced with alarming air pollution levels and an over-reliance on imported petroleum, India methodically introduced CNG as a sustainable alternative. This was achieved through a structured approach that cut across expert-driven implementation, infrastructure development, and public engagement.

To put explanatorily put the foregoing view, it is expedient to recall that India engaged engineers, environmental scientists, and energy policy specialists to spearhead its CNG rollout, even as research institutions conducted rigorous safety tests, ensuring public confidence in the new fuel.

Analyzed from the perspective of infrastructure development, before mandating CNG use, India invested heavily in pipelines, refueling stations, and vehicle conversion kits. This infrastructure minimized disruption for drivers and ensured accessibility.

Not only that, India embarked on robust and well-coordinated public engagement as all authorities in the country were compelled to conduct awareness campaigns, educating the populace on the benefits of CNG, even as incentives for vehicle conversions further boosted public acceptance.

Today, cities like Delhi boast extensive CNG networks that have reduced air pollution, saved costs, and set a benchmark for energy transitions.

Given the foregoing narrative, it is not out of place to opine that Nigeria’s CNG rollout: A Comedy of Errors?

In contrast, Nigeria’s approach has been marked by poor planning and, as critics argue, misplaced priorities. The decision to send comedians and skit makers to India for a safety assessment typifies a broader trend of trivializing critical policy issues.

As gathered from a news story titled, “Nigerians Kick As FG Sends Comedians, Skitmakers To India To Assess CNG Safety” dated, Thursday, 28 November 2024, and published on Reuben Abati news blog, social media erupted with reactions to the delegation, many of which were scathing. A user, @ourfavoriteonlinedoc, lamented, “They didn’t send professors of engineering. They didn’t send PhD researchers or MSc students from our best universities. They sent Ola of Lagos, who will come back just to roll on the floor and scream, ‘Put CNG in your car; you will love it.’ What a shame.”

Another user, @Arikeade, questioned the government’s preference for content creators over professionals, while @frankobaressi called the delegation emblematic of a leadership culture that defies logic. “This is what happens when touts handle the affairs of this nation,” he remarked.

In fact, the risks of neglecting expertise is costly. The uproar is not without basis. CNG, while celebrated for its affordability and environmental benefits, is not without risks. In Nigeria, concerns about the safety of CNG vehicles have grown following reported explosions. These incidents underscore the need for a meticulous safety assessment conducted by engineers and energy specialists, not entertainers.

Moreover, the optics of the government’s decision to send skit makers instead of technical experts weaken public confidence. Citizens question whether their leaders are genuinely committed to solving the country’s energy challenges or are merely staging another political performance.

However, irrespective of the uproar which the initiative has generated, particularly on social media platforms, the role of skit makers in national discourse cannot be pooh-poohed.

To be fair, skit makers and content creators hold significant influence in shaping public opinion, especially among younger demographics. Their inclusion in promotional campaigns could serve to popularize CNG adoption. However, sending them as the primary assessors of safety and quality raises serious questions about priorities and competence.

In fact, there is a clear distinction between leveraging influencers for public sensitization and tasking them with responsibilities that demand technical expertise. Nigeria’s decision to turn these roles into a show of comedy reflects a lack of strategic planning that could undermine the credibility of its CNG initiative.

Without a doubt, it is expedient we learn from India as it would unarguably serve as pathways for Nigeria. In fact, if Nigeria hopes to replicate India’s success with CNG, it must prioritize expertise and infrastructure development, and it can be achieved by engaging professionals.

To the end of the foregoing, the government should involve engineers, energy specialists, and safety experts to conduct comprehensive assessments of CNG infrastructure and technology. Their findings will form the backbone of a credible rollout strategy.

In a similar vein, there is the need for Investment in Infrastructure. Without adequate pipelines, refueling stations, and conversion kits, the promise of affordable CNG will remain hollow. Nigeria must prioritize these investments to ensure accessibility for drivers nationwide.

Also, public awareness and incentives should not be ignored. Like India, Nigeria should conduct awareness campaigns highlighting the benefits and safety of CNG, even as offering subsidies for vehicle conversions could also encourage adoption.

Given the foregoing, it is expedient to note that skit makers and influencers can play a valuable role in educating the public, but their involvement should be limited to outreach efforts, not technical assessments.

In fact, the backlash against the government’s choice of delegation reflects broader frustrations with Nigeria’s governance. For many citizens, the decision symbolizes a pattern of misplaced priorities and disregard for expertise.

Also, the transition to CNG holds immense potential to reduce transportation costs, curb pollution, and diversify Nigeria’s energy portfolio. However, realizing this potential requires leadership that values competence over theatrics.

Without a doubt, Nigeria stands at a crossroads. The decision to send comedians and skit makers to assess CNG safety may be a moment of levity, but it also underscores the critical need for a paradigm shift in governance. To build a sustainable energy future, Nigeria must learn from India’s playbook: prioritize expertise, invest in infrastructure, and engage the public meaningfully.

Until then, the joke may very well be on us, a nation that has yet to decide whether it is serious about progress or content to laugh at its own missteps.

