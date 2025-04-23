UPDATED: Defection Storm Hits PDP As Oborevwori, Okowa, Others Defect to APC

In a stunning political twist, Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, his predecessor Ifeanyi Okowa, and the entire Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) structure in the state have defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The shock move was announced Wednesday in Asaba by Senator James Manager after a high-stakes meeting that stretched over six hours at the Government House.

“All PDP members in the state, the governor, former governor, speaker, party chairman, all LG chairmen have agreed to move to the APC,” Manager declared. “We cannot continue to be in a sinking boat.”

Delta’s Commissioner for Information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu, confirmed the mass exodus, describing it as a strategic decision to protect the state’s development agenda.

“There was a need to adjust our drinking pattern and that meant switching parties,” Aniagwu said in a metaphor-laced statement. “The PDP has become like palm wine that’s lost its taste. It was time to find a new gourd.”

According to Aniagwu, the decision was unanimous among Delta PDP leaders and stakeholders, with a grand public declaration planned for Monday.

This political defection sends shockwaves through the South-South region, signaling a major shift in the balance of power — and potentially redrawing the 2027 election map.