UNN produces Nigeria’s first electric car

The Director-General of National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC), Mr Jelani Aliyu, has commended the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) for being the first institution to produce electric car in the country.

Aliyu made the commendation in Nsukka on Monday during the unveiling of a five-seater Electric Car, named ‘Lion Ozumba 551′, produced by the Faculty of Engineering in the university.

He urged other universities in the country to emulate UNN in giving serious attention to issues concerning innovations and technology in order to move the country to the next level.

He said: “NADDC on Feb. 6, invited UNN, University of Lagos, Usman Dan Fodio University and Metrological Institute and urged them to prepare a paper design on how to produce electric car in the country.

“The council is happy that UNN is the first to prepare a paper design and produced electrical car that has been unveiled and test-run today in the university.

“We urge other universities and higher institutions in the country to emulate innovation and technology spirit of UNN.”

The NADDC boss, who was represented by Mr David Oyetunji, Director Finance and Account in the council, hoped that the growth in automobile industry in the country would help to create more employments and save the nation’s foreign reserves spent in importing cars into the country.

“NADDC commends UNN, which recently produced the first gasification plant that used organic waste to generate electricity and today the same university is unveiling first electric-built car in the country,’’ Aliyu said.

In a remark, Prof. Charles Igwe, the Vice Chancellor (VC) of the university, who was visibly excited, said his administration would continue to give innovation and technology the highest attention in order to move the university to the next level.

Igwe expressed appreciation to the immediate past VC of UNN, Prof. Benjamin Ozumba, who, he said, laid the foundation for innovation and technology in the institution.

“I feel happy that I inherited strong institution from Ozumba and I promised I will consolidate on his numerous achievements.

“I commend the Engineering Faculty for making the university proud and naming the car after Ozumba, who ignited the fire of innovation and technology in the university.

“I also commend NADDC for its encouragement as well as giving UNN a chance to show its potential,” Igwe said.