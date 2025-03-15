University Proliferation in Nigeria: Commending the Minister of Education’s Courageous Stand

The recent opposition by the Federal Government to the National Assembly’s proposal for the establishment of 200 new universities is a bold and commendable decision by the Minister of Education. At a time when Nigeria’s university system is already overwhelmed by inadequate funding, infrastructural decay, and a severe manpower crisis, resisting the reckless expansion of institutions is a step in the right direction and a response to one of the demands of Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

The fundamental question remains: Have we adequately managed and developed the existing universities to justify the creation of more? The pressure to establish a university in every constituency is counterproductive and threatens the quality of higher education in Nigeria. This issue has long been a major concern of the ASUU, which has consistently warned that the proliferation of universities without addressing the systemic problems in existing ones is detrimental to the sector.

Eroding National Unity and Reducing Enrollment in Established Universities

The establishment of new universities is gradually weakening enrollment in older, well-established institutions. Many applicants now prefer to study close to home rather than venture to universities in different regions. This is eroding the sense of national unity that universities used to foster, where students from different backgrounds lived and learned together. In the past, a candidate from Akwa Ibom might have preferred to study at Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, and vice versa. Now, regional preferences are diminishing this diversity, affecting national cohesion.

Turning Older Universities into Staff Training Institutions

One of the most damaging effects of the uncontrolled proliferation of universities is that it has turned older institutions into mere staff training centers. Lecturers and researchers spend years building expertise in well-established universities, only to be poached by new institutions offering them higher ranks and better opportunities. As a result, established universities are being drained of experienced academics, leaving them severely understaffed.

This problem is further compounded by the government’s embargo on university recruitment, preventing these institutions from replacing lost staff. How does the government expect Nigerian universities to maintain high academic standards when they are denied the opportunity to hire qualified personnel? Many lecturers are overstretched due to excessive workloads, with some dying from work-related stress. The government must urgently lift the employment embargo to allow universities to fill critical vacancies.

The Real Motive behind Proliferation

The rush to establish new universities is often driven by political interests rather than academic necessity. Many lawmakers use university projects as proof that they are “working” for their constituencies, regardless of whether the institutions are viable. This has led to a situation where unqualified individuals are hurriedly engaged, institutions are poorly funded, and the overall quality of education is compromised.

A Better Path Forward: Strengthening Existing Universities

Instead of continuing with the reckless expansion of universities, the government should focus on the following:

Upgrading and modernizing existing universities to international standards through proper funding and improved infrastructure. Lifting the embargo on recruitment to allow universities to hire qualified lecturers and administrative staff to address the severe manpower shortage. Investing in research, innovation, and digital learning to make Nigerian universities globally competitive rather than just increasing their number. Strengthening technical and vocational education as an alternative for skills acquisition instead of forcing every constituency to have a university. Implementing strict accreditation and quality control measures to ensure that only universities capable of maintaining high academic standards are allowed to operate.

The Minister of Education has made a courageous and necessary decision by opposing the reckless establishment of more universities. However, this stance must be sustained and followed by concrete actions to prioritize the development of existing institutions. University education in Nigeria should be about quality, not quantity. If the government truly wants to improve higher education, it must focus on funding, staffing, and infrastructure rather than the political creation of more institutions that will further weaken the system.

Dr. I. M. Lawal, ABU, Zaria

lawalabusalma@gmail.com