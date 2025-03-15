ComInfFest 2025: MTUCI Discusses Prospects for Exporting Russian IT Education

An initiative, designed to foster a strategic collaboration between educational institutions from Russia and Africa, is set to bring together exceptional young professionals in the field of information technology.

On 13th March 2025, the Moscow Technical University of Communications and Informatics (MTUCI) hosted a large-scale roundtable discussion on “Exporting Russian IT Education” as part of the International Science Festival “Festival of Communications and Informatics Science – ComInfFest 2025”.

The event became an important platform for discussing issues of promoting Russian educational programs in the field of information technology in the international arena. The roundtable was attended by representatives of embassies of 15 foreign countries and diasporas, interested government bodies of the Russian Federation, leading IT companies, international student organizations, as well as the president of the Cameroonian diaspora in the Russian Federation and chairman of the commission for work with African diasporas of the Russian-African Club of Moscow State University named after M.V. Lomonosov, Louis Gouend.

MTUCI Rector Sergey Erokhin, the roundtable moderator, emphasized the growing interest in Russian IT education students from different countries, noting the need to create favorable conditions for their successful studies, adaptation, and professional development.

Deputy Head of Rossotrudnichestvo Pavel Shevtsov emphasized the importance of creating attractive conditions for professional growth and employment of foreign students.

Louis Gouend emphasized the importance of strengthening ties between the Russian and African educational communities and the role of the Russian IT sector in developing the potential of African students. He also touched upon the issues of adaptation of international students, proposing innovative integration methods and stressed that Africa will be a huge growing market for Russian IT education by 2050.

The participants discussed issues of social and cultural adaptation, competitiveness of Russian education, and ways to overcome language barriers.

The experts further emphasized the need for active interaction with foreign partners, popularization of Russian IT education, as well as interaction between educational institutions and businesses to create practical-oriented programs. At the end of the large-scale roundtable, Louis Gouend discussed with the university management the possibility of receiving subsidies for African students studying in the preparatory course.

Moscow Technical University of Communications and Informatics (MTUCI) is a Russian university which specializes in the field of information technology, telecommunications, and information security. It currently has an enrollment of approximately 15,000 students. In January 1992, in accordance with Order of the Government of Russia, it received the status of as a technical university and transformed into the Moscow Technical University of Communications and Informatics (MTUCI).