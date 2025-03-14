Chelsea Secure Rising Star Geovany Quenda in Secret Transfer Blitz

Chelsea have pulled off a quiet yet strategic move in the transfer market, securing a deal for highly-rated Portuguese winger Geovany Quenda.

The 2007-born prodigy, who has been turning heads with his dazzling footwork, has agreed to join the London club in July 2026 after completing his medical in a swift and discreet operation.

The Blues reached a full agreement with Sporting CP, sealing Quenda’s long-term future at Stamford Bridge while allowing him to continue his development in Portugal for another season.

Sources close to the negotiations revealed that Quenda was drawn to Chelsea’s ambitious project and the tactical vision of newly appointed manager Enzo Maresca. The teenager, known for his explosive pace and fearless dribbling in one-on-one situations, is expected to play a key role on the wings under Maresca’s system, which emphasizes direct attacking play.

By securing Quenda early, Chelsea have added yet another promising name to their long-term blueprint, continuing their recent trend of locking down elite young prospects. His decision to commit to the club despite interest from other European giants speaks volumes about the club’s persuasive project and strategic recruitment.

For now, Quenda remains at Sporting CP, sharpening his skills and gaining valuable experience before making the switch to West London in 2026. With his future now set, the countdown begins for Chelsea fans eager to see their latest gem don the blue shirt and light up the Premier League.