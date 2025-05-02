Unexploded Bomb Recovered After Giwa Barracks Explosion in Maiduguri

The Borno State Police Command has confirmed the recovery of an unexploded bomb and other explosive fragments in Maiduguri, following a recent fire and explosion at the Giwa Barracks military armory.

According to police sources, a bomb disposal team from the Explosive Ordnance Disposal and Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (EOD-CBRN) unit was quickly sent to the scene.

The unexploded device, believed to be from the earlier armory blast, was safely removed by the experts without any incident.

In addition to the rocket, several mortar bombs and projectile fragments were also found in nearby neighborhoods.

Following standard safety procedures, the recovered explosives were taken to the EOD-CBRN Training School in Wulari, where a controlled detonation was carried out successfully at about 4:38 p.m. No injuries or damages were reported.

Authorities say the situation is under control, and both police and military teams are continuing monitoring and clearance efforts.

The Police Command has advised residents to stay alert and report any suspicious items to the nearest security agency.