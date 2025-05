Nigerian social media influencer, Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan, was arrested in Abuja on the orders of GTBank after publicly accusing the bank of unauthorized debits from his mother’s account for loans she never took.

His lawyer, Deji Adeyanju, confirmed the arrest, stating it was retaliation for speaking out. This follows a similar case where another customer, Ariyo Ahmed Adewale, alleged that GTBank was behind his arrest after protesting missing funds from his account.