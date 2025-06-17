UN Recognised Human Rights Group Slams Tinubu Government Over Killings in Benue and Across Nigeria

The International Organisation for Human Rights Development and Environment (IOHRDE), a United Nations recognised group with Special Consultative Status under the UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), has strongly blast President Bola Tinubu’s administration over the continued killings in Benue State and other parts of Nigeria.

In a statement released on Monday night, IOHRDE condemned the government’s failure to protect lives and property, calling it unacceptable in a democratic society. The organisation said the government lacks the political will to address the ongoing violence.

The group also urged Nigerian voters to move away from voting based on ethnicity, religion, or personal gain. Instead, it encouraged citizens to choose leaders based on competence, character, and the ability to lead.

Referring to the latest wave of violence in Benue, IOHRDE criticised what it described as the federal government’s “deafening silence” and “gross failure” to protect Nigerians.

In the statement signed by its President and Governing Board Chairman, Comrade Akinyemi Ojo Adebayo, the organisation said, “The bloodshed in Benue and the silence or inaction from those in power is unacceptable. We are calling on the Tinubu administration to take responsibility and fulfil its constitutional duty to protect lives and property. If the government cannot do this, it should respectfully resign.”

IOHRDE warned that Nigeria is heading toward a state of emergency, not only because of the violence but also due to poor leadership, weak institutions, and ineffective governance.

“This country is in serious trouble because we lack competent leaders with the courage and integrity to tackle the crisis. Nigeria needs leadership that serves all citizens not just political interests,” the statement added.

The group said no region in Nigeria is safe anymore and blamed the government’s failure to act for empowering bandits, armed groups, and other violent actors.

“This isn’t just a Benue issue it’s a national shame. The Tinubu administration must either govern effectively or step aside for those who can,” IOHRDE stated.

It again urged Nigerian citizens to stop voting based on tribal, religious, or patronage interests and to demand integrity and capability from political candidates.

“Our people must realise that democracy without accountability is simply another form of oppression. Nigerians must hold their leaders to the highest standards, starting with the protection of human life.”

Finally, IOHRDE called on the international community, other human rights organisations, and the African Union to take notice of Nigeria’s worsening humanitarian crisis and apply diplomatic pressure to prevent further deterioration.