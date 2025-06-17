10-Year-Old Son of Police Officer Shoots Father Dead in Anambra

A police officer attached to the Anambra State Police Command, identified as Inspector Okolie Amechi, has been shot dead with his rifle by his ten-year-old son in Awka, the state capital.

The 10-year-old boy, identified as Dominion Vincent, also injured his brother with the same gun.

It was gathered that the officer was fatally shot in an accidental discharge incident inside the family residence in Awka when the young boy, unknowingly handling an AK-47 rifle assigned to his father, discharged the weapon.

The bullet also struck his youngest brother, Emmanuel, aged 6, who sustained gunshot injuries to his back and right hand.

Both victims were rushed to the Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University Teaching Hospital, Amaku-Awka, where the officer was pronounced dead on arrival, while Emmanuel, the younger son, is currently responding to treatment.

A statement from the State Police Public Relations Officer, Tochukwu Ikenga, on Monday said the weapon was retrieved from the minor and secured. At the same time, the case has been officially sent to the Central Police Station (CPS) in Awka for investigation.

“The bullet struck Inspector Amechi fatally in the back and also injured one of his other children in the hand.

“The wounded child is reportedly responding to treatment in the hospital, while Inspector Amechi was confirmed dead on arrival by the attending doctor.

“Authorities have since recovered the rifle, and the body of the deceased officer has been deposited in the morgue,” Ikenga said.

The Anambra Police Command expressed deep sorrow over the incident, assuring it fully committed to supporting the bereaved family and ensuring that similar lapses do not occur.

“The Command, while wishing the second victim a quick recovery, condoles with the family and friends of the late Inspector. Further developments will be communicated accordingly,” the statement concluded.

The incident has sparked fresh concerns about firearm safety and the need for stricter protocols on arms handling, especially within police households.