UN Judge Exposed: Lydia Mugambe Convicted of Enslaving Woman in the UK

Lydia Mugambe, a 49-year-old UN judge and Ugandan High Court official, has been convicted of modern slavery in the UK.

She was found guilty of modern slavery offenses after coercing a young Ugandan woman into unpaid domestic work.

The verdict was delivered by a jury at Oxford Crown Court on March 14, 2025.

Mugambe, who is pursuing a doctorate in law at the University of Oxford, arranged for the victim’s travel to the UK under pretenses. She collaborated with Ugandan Deputy High Commissioner John Leonard Mugerwa to obtain a visa for the victim, claiming she would be employed in the diplomat’s household.

However, upon her arrival in Britain, the woman was taken to Mugambe’s home instead, where she was forced to work as an unpaid maid and nanny.

According to prosecutors, Mugambe confiscated the victim’s passport and visa, ensuring she could not leave or seek help. “Lydia Mugambe used her position to exploit a vulnerable young woman, controlling her freedom and making her work without payment,” said Eran Cutliffe of the Crown Prosecution Service’s Special Crime Division.

The victim, feeling “lonely” and “trapped,” eventually sought help from a friend. This led to police involvement, which triggered an investigation into Mugambe’s activities.

Prosecutors Caroline Haughey and Eran Cutliffe argued that Mugambe had “exploited and abused” the victim, taking advantage of her lack of knowledge regarding UK employment laws.

At Oxford Crown Court, Mugambe was convicted on four charges:

Conspiring to breach UK immigration law

Facilitating travel for exploitation

Forcing someone to work

Conspiring to intimidate a witness

During the verdict reading, the public gallery gasped, and the court had to be cleared when Mugambe appeared unwell. She denied all charges, insisting she treated the victim well. However, the jury rejected her claims.

Prosecutor Caroline Haughey stated, “Mugambe deceived this woman into coming to the UK, stripped her of her rights, and forced her into servitude. Her actions were a blatant abuse of power.”

Eran Cutliffe added, “Thanks to the victim’s courage in coming forward, it has been possible to bring Ms. Mugambe to justice.”

Mugambe will remain in custody until her sentencing, scheduled for May 2, 2025. The case has shocked the Ugandan judiciary and the United Nations, where Mugambe was appointed as a judge on May 26, 2023.