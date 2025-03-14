Meta Introduces Community Notes on Facebook, Instagram, and Threads

Meta has announced that it will launch Community Notes on Facebook, Instagram, and Threads in the United States starting March 18.

This new system will replace the existing fact-checking program, shifting the responsibility of verifying information to community moderators instead of third-party organizations.

The concept is similar to what was introduced on X (formerly Twitter) in 2021, where users contribute notes to provide context on potentially misleading posts.

Meta plans to use X’s open-source algorithm as a foundation for its system.

According to Meta, this approach will allow for a broader and more diverse range of contributors, reducing potential bias in fact-checking.

To participate, users must be at least 18 years old, and Meta is opening a waitlist for those interested.

The company aims to enroll around 200,000 contributors across its platforms in the U.S.

Community Notes will provide additional details on posts that may require clarification.

These notes will be reviewed by other contributors to ensure accuracy before being displayed.

To prevent bias, a note must gain approval from a wide range of participants before it is published.

Each note is limited to 500 characters and must include a supporting link.

The system will launch with support for six languages: English, Spanish, Chinese, Vietnamese, French, and Portuguese.

Contributors will remain anonymous, and Meta will not interfere with what gets written or rated, leaving the process entirely to the community.

Meta said this approach will improve the accuracy of information shared on its platforms while allowing users to play an active role in content verification.