Tinubu Will Surely Be Removed From Office In 2027- Adebayo

Presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party, SDP in the 2023 general elections, Adewole Adebayo, has stated that President Bola Tinubu will be defeated in the 2027 elections.

In an interview on Arise News TV on Friday 14 March, Adebayo who also claimed that his party will produce the next Nigerian President, added that, “Tinubu is going to be removed from power, that one is sure, and there would be an SDP president”.

He vowed to run for the number seat in the country in the 2027 elections, as he expressed confidence that he would be the party’s presidential candidate in 2027 regardless of the political strength of politicians decamping to the party.

The ex-presidential candidate noted that he is not afraid or threatened by the defectors, stressing that every party member knows he will contest again.

He said, “Let us understand something. I don’t worry about that; everybody who is coming in knows I will run in 2027.

“Any coward who will feel threatened by people coming to his party can not be president.”

It would be recalled that the immediate past Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai,had on Monday defected to the SDP amid political moves to woo some politicians to the party.