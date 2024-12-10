UDHR Day: Nigerian Police Still Operating Like a Criminal Force Despite Substantial Investments- RULAAC

As Human Rights Day is marked today globally, a rights group, the Rule of Law and Accountability Advocacy Centre, RULAAC, has called for an end to the Nigeria Police Force’s unprofessional and abusive approach to the discharge of duties.

The rights group is also calling on the Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, to order the immediate release of Dele Farotimi from illegal detention in Ekiti Correctional Centre, and Dr. Ihekweme and Nonso Nkwa in Imo State as well as others suffering similar oppression and persecution on account of their exercising their democratic rights to freedom of expression.

The theme for this year’s human rights day is ‘Our rights, our future, right now’.

According to a statement on the celebration by the Executive Director of the RULAAC, Okechukwu Nwanguma, it has been the most troubling time for state institutions to observe human rights in Nigeria.

He regretted that the Nigeria Police, the primary law enforcement agency for internal security, has continued to operate like a criminal force despite years of substantial investments and reform efforts.

He also noted that other agencies like the State Security Service and the EFCC have also been on the prowl for abusing and misusing their law enforcement powers, flagrantly violating human rights.

“The police which ought to protect, enforce, and operate by the law instead routinely break the law most egregiously and recklessly.

“The Nigeria Police’ needless violent approach to carrying out arrests of citizens, particularly over civil wrongs, blatantly violate the Police Act 2020.

“Their willingness to easily offer themselves as tools for oppression and repression of dissent and freedom of expression and for settling scores is most disgraceful and subversive of the due process and undermines the rule of law on which democracy survives.

“The trending case of Dele Farotimi is not an isolated case. Across the country, on an almost daily basis, this has been the pattern.

“These predatory and irresponsible policing tactics not only violate the due process and human rights of the victims but also further deepen the negative public perception and destroy the legitimacy of the Nigeria Police. Something urgently needs to be given to address persistent police violence in Nigeria after EndSARS in October 2020,” he said.

According to Nwanguma, it has become important to respond to egregious developments in police conduct and practices and the impunity for abuses and corruption.

He emphasized the urgent need for efforts to enhance police governance and deepen understanding of the Police Act 2020 and Regulations Across Nigeria to address critical gaps in the understanding and application of the Police Act 2020 and accompanying regulations within the Nigerian Police Force (NPF).

