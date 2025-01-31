South Africa’s Tshego Gaelae Makes History as Mrs World Winner

South African model and beauty queen, Tshego Gaelae, has made history by winning the 40th edition of the Mrs World pageant in Las Vegas, USA.

Gaelae, representing South Africa, outshone contestants from around the world to claim the prestigious title. Sri Lanka’s Ishadi Amanda was named first runner-up, while Thailand’s Ploy Panperm secured the second runner-up spot.

Filled with joy, Gaelae took to Instagram to celebrate her victory. “To God Be The Glory. Thank you so much for the love and support, I am beyond grateful and elated! My beautiful South Africa, the crown is coming home,” she wrote.

Her win is historic, as she becomes the first Black woman to hold the Mrs World title in the competition’s 40-year history.

The Mrs South Africa organisation, which played a major role in Gaelae’s journey, also celebrated her achievement.

“From Soweto to Vegas and now the World! The crown is coming home!” they wrote in an emotional social media post.

They also praised the Mrs World judges for recognizing Gaelae’s brilliance, calling her victory a proud moment for South Africa.

About Mrs World

Founded in 1984, the Mrs World pageant is dedicated to celebrating the beauty, intelligence, and accomplishments of married women worldwide.

With Gaelae’s triumph, South Africa now holds a special place in the pageant’s history, proving once again that dreams do come true!

