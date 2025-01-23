UCL: PSG Edges City, Bayern Lose, Arsenal, and Real Win Emphatically

The UEFA Champions League Matchday 7 games concluded with seven matches, providing another round of surprising and intriguing scores.

Manchester City fell to PSG in France, Feyenoord stunned Bayern Munich, while Real Madrid and Arsenal roared to victory.

Surprisingly, Manchester City blew a 2-0 lead in the second half, losing 4-2 to their hosts. Jack Grealish and Erling Haaland had scored in the 50th and 53rd minutes, respectively, but City lost composure, allowing PSG to score four goals from Dembele, Barcola, Neves, and Ramos, which gave PSG the win.

The biggest upset of the night was Bayern’s 3-0 loss to Feyenoord. Santiago Tomas Giménez scored twice for Feyenoord in the first half, and the final goal came in the 89th minute from Ueda.

Declan Rice, Kai Havertz, and Martin Ødegaard all got on the scoresheet for Arsenal as they excelled over Dynamo Zagreb at the Emirates.

Defending champions Real Madrid outclassed Salzburg, scoring five goals against the Austrian side. In the first half, Rodrygo scored twice, with all assists coming from Jude Bellingham. In the second half, Kylian Mbappé found the net, and Vinícius Júnior also registered a brace. The away team, Salzburg, avoided a clean sheet as they attempted to score before the final whistle.

RB Leipzig, Celtic, and AC Milan all won comfortably at home, with only Inter securing an away victory over Sparta Prague.

After the completion of Matchday 7, only Liverpool and Barcelona have automatically qualified for the round of 16.

