250,000 Zamfara Children Face Malnutrition Crisis

The UNICEF on Wednesday revealed that 250,000 children in Zamfara State are battling severe acute malnutrition.

Out of the state’s 1.2 million children under five, nearly one in ten is at risk of death due to this condition.

The agency reported alarming figures during a press briefing in Gusau.

Stunting affects 45% of children aged 0–5, and neonatal mortality stands at 42 per 1,000 live births.

Only 21.5% of pregnant women in Zamfara attend at least four antenatal visits, while institutional deliveries are just 15%.

Immunization coverage remains critically low, with only 9.6% of children receiving necessary vaccines.

UNICEF also noted that 62% of children are out of school, and 60% of girls face early marriage, perpetuating cycles of poverty.

The organization highlighted that $100 million is required to address malnutrition, improve health services, and boost education across Zamfara, Sokoto, and Katsina.

UNICEF emphasized the urgent need for expanded healthcare, routine immunization, and improved school access to protect vulnerable children.