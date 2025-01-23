Anambra Man Burns Wife to Death Over Infidelity Suspicion, Submits Self to Police (VIDEO)

The law has caught up with one Mr Nwana from Abagana Community in Njikoka Council Area of Anambra State, who poured fuel on his wife, Chioma Nwana, and set her ablaze.

Warning: This article contains graphic content that many viewers may find disturbing.

The victim, a mother of two, died in a hospital at Enugwu-Ukwu on Wednesday at about 3 am, following severe burns she sustained from the incident.

It was gathered that the man had accosted her wife after she arrived at their Abagana home on that fateful Tuesday, poured her fuel, and set her ablaze.

A viral video showed the woman in severe pain, crying out over her ordeal in marriage before she was rushed to a hospital in a nearby community.

The suspect, upon realizing what he had done, surrendered himself to the police after committing the dastardly act, while the five children of the couple fled to their mother’s house for safety.

According to the eldest son of the woman, their father had severally threatened to hurt their mother with sharp objects whenever they quarreled.

Detesting their father’s act, the boy said they were at a loss as to what to do, especially considering their mother was the family’s breadwinner.

Confessing the crime, Mr Nwana revealed that he did it out of anger after his wife repeatedly disrespected him by leaving his house and returning late without explaining her whereabouts.

“This is usually the problem I have with her. She always leaves my house without telling me and comes back late in the night. I have repeatedly reported the matter to the family, but that did not change anything.

“On that fateful day, I did not know what came over me, and I poured her fuel and set her ablaze,” he narrated.

Regretting his action, the suspect said he loved his wife and only wanted her to change.

The teary man apologized to his children for the act, pleading for their forgiveness.

One of the neighbors, Chidinma Uwah, recalled how the deceased suffered from always putting food on her family’s table, noting that she had been complaining to them about her husband’s attitude but had decided she would not leave the marriage for the sake of her children.

Meanwhile, the Anambra State Government has said it will ensure that the man who burned his wife to death is made to face the full wrath of the law, to serve as a deterrent to others.

The State Commissioner for Women and Social Welfare, Ify Obinabo, disclosed this on Wednesday when she visited the family of the deceased where her five children were putting up in the company of the State Commissioner for Health, Dr Afam Obidike.

According to Mrs Obinabo, the government has picked up the man and will ensure that justice is served in the matter, warning men to avoid perpetrating such violence against their wives.

The Commissioner called on women who face abuse and violence in their families always to speak up and leave such abusive relationships before it gets too late.

“We have made this call for umpteenth time for men to stop abusing their wives in their homes. It does not in any show any sign of manliness. Instead, it is a sign of weakness to raise your hand against a woman.

“There are many ways you can show that you are the man in the house, one of which is by providing adequately for your family.

“We also call on women in abusive relationships and marriages to flee. It is better to escape with your life than to stay and meet your death there. Those children you are considering that made you stay there and die will still survive if you die, so why not go away and save your life,” she questioned.

