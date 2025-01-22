UCL: Liverpool Unbeaten, Maintains 100% Victory Record, Barcelona Wins in Nine-Goal Thriller Match

The UEFA Champions League matchday seven was filled with expected wins and surprises.

Liverpool remained unbeaten while maintaining their 100% win record, securing seven victories from seven games played so far. Barcelona showed a masterclass comeback away at Benfica to win in a nine-goal thriller.

Liverpool 2-1 Lille

Liverpool beat Lille of France to keep their 100% win record intact in the game at Anfield. Mohamed Salah, who scored the first goal in the first half for the Reds, made history by securing a spot in the Top 10 all-time Champions League goalscorers. Harvey Elliott’s electrifying strike helped the Reds win 2-1 at home. Although Lille pulled one back after their red card in the 59th minute, leveling the score three minutes later, they were silenced by Elliott’s goal.

Benfica 4-5 Barcelona

Arguably the biggest game of the night, the Portuguese side blew a 3-1 lead and a 4-2 lead in the first and second halves, respectively. Benfica were leading 3-1 in the first half against Barcelona. In the second half, Raphinha drew the scoreline closer to 3-2 with a goal. Benfica restored their two-goal lead shortly after following Ronald Araujo’s own goal. Robert Lewandowski scored twice, both from the penalty spot, completing his brace. Eric brought the game to a 4-4 level in the 63rd minute, and Raphinha also found the back of the net, scoring a brace as Barcelona recorded yet another emphatic victory away from home.

Atalanta 5-0 Sturm Graz

Atalanta resumed winning ways after an emphatic victory over Austrian club Sturm Graz in Italy. Five different players netted for the Black and Blue, with Ademola Lookman and Charles De Ketelaere being the two players to score and assist in the tie. Atalanta moved up to 4th place with 16 points.

Atletico Madrid 2-1 Bayer Leverkusen

Atletico Madrid defeated Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen 2-1, despite both teams being reduced to 10 men.

Bologna 2-1 Borussia Dortmund

Bologna surprised Borussia Dortmund with a 2-1 victory, with the German side’s goal coming from a penalty converted by Guirassy.

Stuttgart, PSV also won their respective games, while Club Brugge of Belgium held Juventus to a goalless draw at full time.

