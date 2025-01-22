Immigration Arrests 90 Foreigners in Rivers Over Alleged Cybercrimes

The Rivers State Command of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has arrested 90 foreigners over allegations of cybercrime activities.

The operation, conducted in collaboration with other security agencies, targeted hideouts within the state following reliable intelligence reports.

According to the Comptroller of the Rivers State NIS, Y.I. Abdulmajeed, a total of 94 individuals were detained during the operation.

Among them, 85 were identified as Cameroonians, five as Chadians, and four as Nigerians. Of the arrested individuals, 74 are males and 20 are females.

Investigations revealed that all 90 foreigners entered Nigeria through unauthorized routes and lacked validnet residence permits or travel documents.

Additionally, two Nigerians from Rivers State were arrested for allegedly providing accommodation to the suspects.

Abdulmajeed stated that the Comptroller General of Immigration, Kemi Nandap, has directed that the necessary procedures be followed to repatriate the foreigners to their home countries.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...