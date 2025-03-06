UCL: Bayern Destroys Leverkusen as Resilient Liverpool and Barcelona Secure Decisive Away Wins

The first leg of the UEFA Champions League round of 16 games was completed on Tuesday night. Four matches involving Europe’s top clubs were played. Bayern Munich destroyed arch-rival Bayer Leverkusen in a heated encounter. Shambolic Liverpool survived against PSG in France, while 10-man Barcelona triumphed in Portugal.

PSG 0-1 Liverpool

Tuesday’s outing in France was one of the biggest tests for Liverpool, who had one of their poorest performances this season. They were completely overpowered by Luis Enrique’s men for the entire 90 minutes, but the Reds still managed to find the back of PSG’s net. Liverpool’s goal came in the late minutes through Harvey Elliott, who had been subbed in for Mohamed Salah.

In that game, PSG managed 27 shots against Liverpool’s two, with nine of those shots saved by Alisson Becker, who was later voted Man of the Match. PSG had not been defeated in their last 22 home games — the longest unbeaten streak by any club in Europe’s top five leagues.

Bayern Munich 3-0 Bayer Leverkusen

Unfortunately, Leverkusen could not match the intensity at the Allianz Arena, suffering a heavy defeat at the hands of their arch-rivals. English forward Harry Kane scored a brace, netting in both halves, with the second goal coming from the penalty spot. Jamal Musiala was also clinical, scoring a brilliant goal.

Nordi Mukiele’s red card before Bayern’s last goal further exposed Leverkusen’s defense, contributing to their downfall.

Benfica 0-1 Barcelona

Despite an early red card for Pau Cubarsí in the 22nd minute in Portugal, Barcelona still managed a crucial victory. Raphinha’s goal in the second half was the difference at full-time.

Feyenoord 0-2 Inter Milan

If not for a missed penalty in the second half, Inter Milan would have recorded an even more convincing away win on Tuesday night. Marcus Thuram opened the scoring in the 38th minute, and Lautaro Martinez doubled the lead, sealing a 2-0 victory for the away side.

The knockout round second legs will be played next week, on the 11th and 12th of March, to decide the last eight teams that will advance to the quarterfinals.