Parents Express Concern Over Abduction of Four Female Students in Benue

Parents have voiced their concerns following the recent abduction of four female students from Joseph Sarwuan Tarka University (formerly Federal University of Agriculture), Makurdi, Benue State.

The students were kidnapped by gunmen while on their way to class, sparking protests among students and leading to the closure of the university.

Danuma Haruna, the National President of the Parent-Teacher Association of Nigeria (PTAN), strongly condemned the incident and called for the immediate rescue of the students.

In an interview with reporters on Wednesday night, he described the abduction as a tragic reminder of the growing insecurity threatening students and school workers across the country.

Haruna criticized the increasing attacks on educational institutions, stating that universities, which should be centers of learning and national development, are now becoming targets for criminals seeking ransom.

He urged the government and security agencies to take urgent action to rescue the kidnapped students and prevent further attacks on schools.

He also appealed to federal and state authorities to strengthen security measures in all schools, from primary to tertiary levels, to protect students and teachers from such threats.

Additionally, he called on security experts and other stakeholders to support the government in tackling the growing insecurity in and around schools.

Haruna expressed concern about the impact of banditry and kidnapping on education, particularly in northern Nigeria.

He reminded President Bola Tinubu and security chiefs of the need to reassess their strategies and ensure the safe release of all abducted students, including the Chibok schoolgirls and Leah Sharibu, who remain in captivity.

Emphasizing the importance of education for national development, he urged the government to prioritize security in schools to ensure a safe learning environment for students.