Former Kwara State Head of Service, Susan Oluwole Passes Away

Susan Modupe Oluwole, a former Head of Service in Kwara State, has passed away. She died on Wednesday after a long battle with an illness suspected to be lupus.

Modupe was appointed as Head of Service in 2017 by former Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed, making her the 12th person and the second woman to hold the position in the state’s history.

She took over from Hajia Zarah Omar, the first female Head of Service in Kwara, who retired on September 1, 2017.

Originally from Jebba in Moro Local Government Area, Susan joined the Kwara State Civil Service in 1989. Before becoming Head of Service, she served as the Permanent Secretary in charge of Service Welfare in the same office. She retired in June 2024 due to health challenges.

Reacting to her death, former Head of Service Alhaji Mohammed Dabarako described her as a hardworking and reliable administrator. “She was someone you could trust completely with any task. She was one of the best directors under me when I was Head of Service. The state has lost an icon in the civil service. May Allah grant her eternal rest,” he said.

Similarly, former Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Isiaka Gold, praised Susan for her honesty, dedication, and deep knowledge of civil service operations.

“She spent most of her career in the Head of Service department, so she knew the job thoroughly. Kwara has lost a gem in the civil service,” he said.