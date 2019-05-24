Music executive, Ubi Franklin is said to be expecting his fourth child from Sandra Iheuwa, a U.S based Nigerian serial entrepreneur.

This is coming a month after the TripleMg boss welcomed his third child with a South African lady, Nicola Siyo, who was said to be his former employee.

According to Sandra, she claimed she was actually expecting a set of twins for him but she lost one of them in early March. She also claimed she had been living in Ubi’s house and will be jetting out of the country anytime from now to the U.S where she is expected to welcome their child.

If true, this will be Ubi’s fourth child. He has a girl, Zaneta from a US-based woman. His second, Jayden is from his ex- wife and actress, Lilian Esoro. His third is from his former worker, a South African lady named Nicola Siyo and now another child with Sandra.

Ubi has however denied responsibility.