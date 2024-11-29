UBA Group To Begin Full Banking Operations In France

The Chairman of UBA Group, Tony Elumelu, signed a historic commercial collaboration agreement with French Finance Minister Antoine Armand during President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s state visit to France.

The signing, which took place in the presence of President Tinubu and French President Emmanuel Macron, marks a significant milestone in UBA’s global expansion efforts.

The agreement underscores the French government’s strong support for UBA’s expansion of full banking operations in France, further cementing the bank’s presence in Europe.

During the signing ceremony, Elumelu expressed the strategic importance of this development: “This partnership reinforces our commitment to seamless international banking services for our customers, not just across the 11 Francophone African countries we serve, but Africa as a whole; and French and European customers transacting with Africa. Expanding into France is a natural progression, with Paris serving as our European Union hub, as we continue to bring Africa and the world together, through innovative financial solutions. Paris will join London, New York, and Dubai, as a critical component of our unique global network.”

United Bank for Africa (UBA) is one of Africa’s leading financial institutions, employing over 25,000 individuals globally and serving more than 45 million customers. It provides various retail, commercial, and institutional banking services and leverages cutting-edge technology to drive financial inclusion and meet customer needs.

UBA operates in 20 African countries and major international financial hubs, including the United Kingdom, the United States, France, and the United Arab Emirates, reinforcing its role as a bridge between Africa and the global economy.

