Two Farmers Arraigned for Alleged Theft of Palm Fruits Worth N2 Million

An Okitipupa Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ondo State on Thursday arraigned two farmers, Eretan Oke, 56, and Samuel Ayeyemi, 38, over allegations of stealing palm fruit bunches valued at N2 million.

The defendants, whose residential addresses were not disclosed, are facing four charges related to felony, unlawful entry, disturbance of public peace, and theft. They pleaded not guilty to the accusations brought against them.

Police Prosecutor, ASP Zedekiah Orogbemi, informed the court that on February 6 at approximately 10 a.m., the defendants, along with others still at large, conspired to commit a felony at the Ikpya oil palm plantation in Ikoya, within the Okitipupa magisterial district.

According to Orogbemi, the accused individuals allegedly trespassed onto the plantation, disrupted activities, and chased away farm workers, creating a breach of peace. He further stated that they unlawfully harvested and carted away palm fruit bunches valued at N2 million, property of the Ikoya oil palm plantation.

The prosecution cited that the alleged offenses violated Sections 516, 81, 249(d), and 390(9) of the Criminal Code, Cap. 37, Vol. 1, Laws of Ondo State, 2006.

Presiding over the case, Chief Magistrate Olanrewaju Adelegan granted bail to the defendants, setting the amount at N500,000 each, with one surety in like sum.

The magistrate specified that the sureties must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and present proof of two years’ tax payment to the state government.

The case was adjourned until March 17 for further proceedings.