Tinubu’s Tough Reforms Setting the Stage for a Renewed Nigeria –Minister

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, has stated that President Bola Tinubu is spearheading transformative reforms aimed at establishing a strong foundation for a new Nigeria.

Speaking during the 2025 Ministerial Press Briefing in Abuja on Thursday, Idris highlighted the administration’s commitment to driving bold changes despite initial challenges.

According to him, the press briefing serves as an interactive platform designed to enhance transparency and facilitate direct engagement with the public. Through multimedia channels, Nigerians gain firsthand insight into government policies, initiatives, and reforms shaping various ministries.

“This platform ensures that citizens remain informed about the ongoing policies and programmes of President Tinubu’s administration, allowing for active participation in governance,” Idris explained.

He acknowledged that Nigeria is at a crucial crossroads as Tinubu’s government introduces essential, albeit tough, reforms to reposition the nation for growth.

“History has shown that significant reforms never come easy. They require sacrifice, resilience, and a dedication to long-term progress,” he said.

“The temporary hardships that come with these changes are the price we must pay for a more stable and prosperous future.”

Expressing gratitude to Nigerians for their patience and trust in the administration, the minister assured that the reforms are already producing positive results.

“We have reached a turning point, and the difficult phase is gradually easing. The impact of these policies is becoming visible through the reduction in food prices, stability in exchange rates, and a steady decline in fuel costs,” he stated.

Idris also commended the media for their dedication in covering the briefing series, emphasizing their critical role in keeping citizens informed about government initiatives.

“As a pillar of democracy, the media plays an essential role in fostering an informed and engaged populace,” he noted.

The minister further called on religious leaders to use the ongoing sacred periods of Ramadan and Lent to pray for Nigeria’s peace, security, and progress.

“At the recent Annual Ramadan Lecture in Kaduna, I stressed the link between faith, governance, and leadership. A nation thrives when its leaders govern with a sense of divine responsibility. President Tinubu leads with the fear of God, fully aware that history will judge his administration.

“I urge our Muslim and Christian leaders to continue praying for Nigeria’s success. Through unity, faith, and collective effort, we will build a stronger, more resilient, and prosperous nation,” he added.

Also present at the briefing were the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr. Festus Keyamo, the Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, and the Minister of State for Education, Prof. Suwaiba Ahmed.