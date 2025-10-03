Neglect on Bad Road Claims Life of Pregnant Woman in Nasarawa

Reports reaching The News Chronicle have it that a seven-months pregnant woman has died in Marmara community, Nasarawa State, after delays on the crumbling Keffi–Nasarawa–Toto–Abaji road blocked her access to urgent medical care.

Eyewitnesses said she was being rushed to hospital for antenatal attention when the vehicle conveying her got stuck on the dilapidated stretch. The delay proved fatal, sparking grief across the community.

Outraged residents are blaming government neglect and are demanding immediate intervention, warning that the road continues to claim innocent lives.