August 28, 2025 - 1:39 PM

Obi Is a Fraud Parading as Messiah– Deji Fires Back at Legal Threat

News
— By: Pius Kadon

The Labor Party Without Peter Obi: A House Of Cards Waiting To Fall?
Peter Obi

Prominent legal practitioner and activist Adeyanju Deji has responded defiantly to a legal notice he claims to have received from Peter Obi, describing the former presidential candidate as a “religious bigot” and “a fraud parading himself as a messiah.”

 

“I laughed so hard when I got the letter,” Deji said, signaling his readiness to face Obi in court. “I can’t wait to meet him there.”

 

The legal spat appears to stem from a demand for retraction by Obi, following public comments made by Deji, The News Chronicle gathered.

 

In a further twist, Deji also revealed that a separate legal notice was served on Serah Ibrahim allegedly a close associate of Obi over publications he described as defamatory toward his wife.

 

“Serah ran straight to her boss for help,” Deji remarked, adding fuel to an already heated exchange.

 

He also criticized Obi’s past comments about activist Omoyele Sowore, whom he claimed Obi once labeled a “blackmailer-in-chief.”

Pius Kadon
Pius Kadon

