Trump Warns of Heavy Tariff on iPhones Made Outside America 

United States President Donald Trump has stated that Apple may face a 25 percent tariff if the iPhones sold in the United States are not produced within the country.

He posted this message on his social media platform, Truth Social, where he mentioned that he had already told Apple CEO Tim Cook about his demand for American-made iPhones.

Trump’s warning is part of his ongoing campaign to bring more manufacturing back to the US.

During a recent visit to Qatar, he repeated his request for Apple to move production away from countries like India and focus on building its products in the US.

He expressed frustration with Apple’s plans to continue making most iPhones in India, even as the company reported its first-quarter profits.

Apple’s CEO had earlier noted that a large portion of the iPhones sold in America would soon come from India, a shift caused partly by rising tariffs on Chinese goods.

While the final iPhones are currently not affected by new tariffs, many parts used in their production are.

As a result, Apple estimated that it would spend about $900 million this quarter due to those extra charges.

Trump’s tariff policies have had wide effects in recent years, disrupting trade and increasing pressure on companies that rely on international supply chains.

If enforced, the new tariff could further change Apple’s operations and pricing strategy in the US.