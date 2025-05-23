Starlink Offers Free One-Month Internet to New Nigerian Users

Starlink is reaching out to more Nigerians by offering a one-month free internet subscription for new customers who buy a Standard or Mini Kit.

The satellite internet service, owned by SpaceX, is currently boosting its network across Nigeria to meet growing demand, with improved coverage in Rivers, Delta, and Edo states.

However, Lagos, the Federal Capital Territory, and some areas in Ogun are temporarily at full capacity.

The company said more slots will soon be available in those places as upgrades continue.

This move is part of Starlink’s plan to reach more users and make high-speed satellite internet more available in places where traditional broadband is hard to get.

The promotion is valid until June 16, 2025, and applies only to new Residential service plans.

To make things even more attractive, Konga, one of Nigeria’s biggest online retailers and an official Starlink partner, is offering free nationwide delivery for all Starlink kits bought on its platform or in any of its stores.

Konga is also giving buyers a 50% discount on selected beauty products from L’Oréal when they purchase the kit on Konga.com.

The Starlink Mini Kit is especially useful for small businesses, travellers, or homes in remote areas.

It’s small, light, and easy to set up, which makes it a good choice for people who need portable internet.