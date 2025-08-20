Trump: Slavery was Terrible or not very terrible Versus What is Terrible?

So Trump+ is saying Slavery was about 51%Â of mainly whites’ fault and how much of blacks’ fault versus Russians’ faults, Chinese’ faults, Arab’s faults, Angels’ faults, God’s faults, etc? You can guess I am not scared to debate the past, but I am more concerned about the present and future. I also want to use the situation as a learning opportunity, to bring issues we should discuss now more than slavery, which may seemingly put me aligned with Trump, but we are oceans apart, not just physically, but our very understanding of life; our understanding of cause, allow, and effects.

So which ones of today’s problemsÂ should be blamed as ’caused’ by governments and ‘allowed’ by civilians and/God, the angels, etc is the contrast from my title to the thesis, where I want the discussions more than slavery. So Gaza, terrible Cannabis laws,Â rape laws,Â and which other ills should be seen as caused by who versus allowed by who through ignorance or fear? They claimed ‘slavery is the original sin of America’, but I think America+ sinned before slavery and is still sinning beyond the implicit slavery of today’s capitalism. Will Trump say or admit ‘the holocaust cannot be totally blamed on Germans to insinuate the Jews or the world could have done few things differently, on time, or the facts of holocaust studying may affect the emotions of weak Germans’?

Cause and allow:Â In their questionable schools, they teach you cause and effects. In God’s world of conscience, we are taught cause, allow, and effects. The world of allow is very complex, because it sometimes sounds like blaming the victim(s), but ‘guilty-victim’ does not mean 50% guilty for each or giving pass to the guilty culprits. The sad but understandable reality of this world is bad people exist with rights that must be respected,Â also rights they may abuse to be confronted. So ch.103 is a reminder, meaning some of it like ‘exhort each other to truth ‘ was practised by others in which situations before it was revealed to Muhammad (pbuh)?

I mean how much should ‘victims’ fearlessly resist before God intervenes, explicitly or implicitly? I believed blacks who killed their so-called slave masters are better than those who made babies for them or for the babies to brave up and resist enough by when? OK! I know some of you may accuse me of being violent, but I truly believe in proportionate resisting of both mental and physical abuse. So when I say the terrible Cannabis laws of the u.s are bad and should be fought by any means necessary, I mean from simple activism, by the ballot, by the courts, by protests, imprecations, and up to killing police+ for our freedom ; or Trump+ may continue to say the terrible Cannabis laws was Biden’s faults and blacks under-resisting evil laws? There will be truth that Biden contributed significantly to the bad laws; there is some truth that if 50% of blacks or 50% of the about 67% of pro Cannabis Americans/reformists of all races revolted enough, Trump would have legalised Cannabis within a week. It does not mean Trump cannot be faulted or his snail pace steps on Cannabis reform is ‘appreciated’ by the Godly like me.Â The nature of language is funny: of course I appreciate God’s help and even Trump’s tiny steps, but speed and efforts are too completely different aspects. I do not appreciate Trump’s excuses or his speed. No Republican or democrat dares oppose Trump if he wants to legalize medical marijuana or recreational Cannabis. Where are his efforts on federal medical cannabis ? His admission that Cannabis is exceptionally great [at times] on health is just words, but thinking the fears or arrogance of 5%, 50%, or even 90% of a state majority matter more than the health of a minority American will mean current sins are like or worse than past sins? On recreational, what percentage of Cannabis users suffer to justify a lower percentage of alcohol or cigarette users suffer as good laws or status quo? Pass the repentance laws or the people should revolt for the sick+ more than they revolt for Gazans and immigrants?

Original sin versus present sins of individuals versus countries:Â The term ‘original sin’ is sadly misunderstood from religion to our secular journalists and beyond. To claim ‘slavery’ is the original Sin of the u.s begs if the interpretation is based on ‘when’ versus ‘how’ or ‘intensity’? It also begs the question of what is the original sin of the Gambia, Nigeria, Ghana, and every country, before and/or after attending statehood? So the brutalities against native Indians came before u.s slavery, should be blamed on the UK only, and declaring independence or resisting the UK is the first good deed or super good deed of the u.s ? Oops! I think God rewards resisting evil, but the cowards will beg to differ, that God should just confront the arrogant in every situation?Â Maybe if the cowards resist with one or enough steps, God will help defeat the arrogant, be they visible or invisible?

OK! Christians or who else claims the ‘original sin’ of Adam in Africa or Garden of Eden in which planet means Adam was supposed to resist fear, greed, and arrogance? Oops! Again, it seems like resisting evil is something God expects, but if you ever fall, then repent from the routes of fear, greed, and arrogance? So I asked who is blind to how that story shows the original sins of humankind+, not just the u.s are fear, greed, and arrogance? The mentioned three are the ‘forbidden apple’, but where is the u.s and every country guilty of fear, greed, or arrogance? How many countries fear Cannabis and want to arrogantly deny us God’s blessing? Well, God says we must resist ‘sinners and blasphemers (wrongdoers)’ as per ch.76 (man!). So may God raise enough resistors in every country and explicitly defeat every arrogant government on earth –legalize cannabis worldwide in the earliest possible time.

Cameras are another amazing favor of God people refused to use to resist evil and evil folks. The ‘nature’ of evil doers is often too arrogant and with silly excuses. Take Florida as another example: The excuse that ‘protecting’ police can go to barring the recording of brutal cops is absurd, but Trump or xyz is saying the people of Florida are partly to blame, and I sadly agree… Again, if 25% to 80% of the people in Florida either believe the law is terribly wrong, or understand the responsibility to resist bad laws, then buying enough sunglass cameras or body cameras can easily kill that bad law. There is a huge difference between complaining about a bad law versus suggesting feasible ways to confront such bad laws.

Levels in Resisting:Â It took some resistance by blacks+, for the bad whites to end slavery. However, I think we tend to ignore the good whites then and now, just like we want to ignore the bad blacks then and now? The number of whites that directly owned slaves were small, but the number of whites that were indifferent or aspiring to own slaves were large, then the third group of great anti-slavery whites were small.Â So you had two small groups of whites+ appealing to the large white group to take a side? Similarly, you had a small group of blacks that were freedom by any means; another small group of blacks that were dangerously pro status quo up to help kill resisting elite field negros; then in what age were most blacks choosing fear/slavery over freedom? Again, the largest group are sometimes very dangerous, but can often be pressured to be against oppression, or be pro conscience through education and up to hard truth like fighting…

Like the days of slavery, I have countless whites I prefer in how they fight for Cannabis legalization over blacks who choose fear and/or arrogance. So black America may certainly not like Trump’s words, but where are blacks under-resisting the evil of governments is by far more vital than where blacks under-resisted during slavery.Â Trump is just one other opportunity (challenge), except measurable and enough reaction will help.

After explicit slavery, too many blacks accepted brutal segregation as ‘progress’ and blind to the sins of under resisting? Then your children will fight and under blame their parents and over blame the children of whites who may be in which ofÂ the three groups? I cannot say all blacks, but too many blacks are still blind to the importance of resisting evil, which is not giving pass to culprits, then or now.

No Guilt through Association:Â I certainly agree that countless non-slave owning whites benefited from slavery, but that should never mean a single or all living whites to suffer. The only whites+ that should suffer and/or die are the whites+ that believe they can drink alcohol and deny me or any adult Cannabis; or the whites+ that believe an abusive cop still deserves protection or recording them is a crime. Depending on which way you want us to go, not only will I record abusive cops, but may consider shooting them where God gives me the powers. I pray against all liars and cruel ones, regardless of race, gender, nationality, etc. No more respite for certain types of abuses, period! However, human beings cannot judge the past, we can honestly discuss the past for learning purposes, which can sometimes affect the emotions of groups or the weak ones within a group. A good white today should not feel any guilt aboutÂ slavery, just like big fighters like me are not feeling guilt of black under-fighting then or now…

Among my consistent secrets to race is using gender as reciprocal law in time. My direct sins to ‘females’ are mine to bear, female sins to me are for me to confront, but I certainly do not want to bear even an atom’s weight of my father or grand fathers’ sin; not to mention the sins of Arab males or white males. If an African woman wants me to pay for FGM sin, war, war, war, or how many black+ women were guilty then and now by what percentage versus men? Instead, let God counts I fight against FGM more than the best white+ women!Â Similarly, too many women claim rape in the west and refused culture of cameras or where are their efforts? My priority is to stop rape+ through education and evidence gathering, not reckless jailing and work denial of men based on mere accusations.Â Women who refuse to buy and urge for buying of cameras are indeed part of the problem or not part of the solution? Women who claim ‘fear’ of reporting are admitting they are guilty of fear and may jump to arrogance? Oops! They may accuse me of ‘victim blaming’ rather than ‘suggesting for no victim existing’?

I suspect the bad women+ oppose both Cannabis and strong culture of cameras in fear, greed, or arrogance? So is Jarga sexist or admitting some men also fear Cannabis, cameras,Â etc but hardly clitoris in our age? Well, If Jarga is a sexist, why is he praying for pink or green girls, and still wanting any race on earth? Should I take Putin’s Girl over Trump’s girl? I mean are Russian women more free of fear, greed, and arrogance than Americans, be they black, white, Arab, etc? Should I takeÂ an Asian woman over an Arab woman? Well, whoever loves Jarga more deserves me, or leave me alone to enjoy harmlessly. Imagine a cow or chicken complaining my ancestors ate them unjustly or stood by when their parents raped or xyz them for humans to enjoy? I do not mind to say forgive me Lord or even forgive me to the animals I ate, but I repented and I am a vegan today, so better is the Kind God to help me and help more people from questionable ‘exceptional mindset’.

Exceptional Mindset:Â More important than honest discussion of slavery is honest discussion of ‘exceptional groups’. Exceptional based on power or based on which choices before you discover which choices are also vital or to be judged? From religion, Satan claims exceptional through God’s choice , but lied through fear, greed, and arrogance against man then and now, and up to secular levels? You can dismiss that story, but verifiable human history reveals ‘exceptional groups’ or mindsets cause problems throughout history. The Arabs or what percentage of Arabs enslaved blacks as exceptional before whites claim exceptional to what percentage of blacks? The Jews claim exceptional to cause so much wrongs then and now; the Germans claimed exceptional to cause which harms then versus now; the female gender largely claimed exceptional before men, and all such groups enjoy to suffer when the victims resist or resist enough… However, the irony is resistors sometimes repeat worse than what they suffered. Imagine saying British colonisation is wrong, but slavery is ok or good until they resist and never over resist? Of course most puzzling is how u.s politicians and journalists+ can claim u.s is exceptional and not get confronted on how they are exceptional in character or arrogance until their victims resist? If I was Putin is almost begging for power,Â but do you believe women or Americans are exceptional or above you on rights? Hell no! GOD’S curse be upon any woman, American, Chinese, Arab, Jew, Black, whites, etc who dares come to me arrogantly.

The question is not if America or any group should be seen on their worst choices then or now, but not also their best choices then or now. Life should be based on average or you will be guilty of one-eye and deceptions. After seeing your average, it does not mean you drag your feet on repentance because of your average or best choices. America still implicitly enslaves people, which is using people for wealth in unjust distribution of wealth. When you look at the number of states that legalised CannabisÂ to claim progress, ignoring speed and that the u.s still has more Cannabis related prisoners than Russia and many countries, then you are like a cattle in how you underthink God should conquer the whole world, including those who accepted to be misled by the guilty u.s. I think your present direct and indirect sins are huge and deserve discussion more than your past sins like slavery. Is this another distraction from the Epstein files, Gaza, etc?

I think every country must understand the dangers of a cowardly majority that wants their fears catered at the expense of others,Â or an arrogant majority; that greed is dangerous.Â Lastly,Â let every individual and group deeply meditate on ch.103 and try to be guided than how the guilty average Arabs may narrowly misinterpret that chapter and neglect it compared to the so-called five pillars of Islam. We pray to resist every sinner, powerful or weak, but how can resisting be called or skipped as a pillar, beam, or ladder to heaven? How can cowards value resisting unless after Yahyah Jammeh or xyz over abused them for under-resisting the corruption of president Jawara?Â As a country or kingdom, the original sins of the Gambia are fear, greed, and arrogance like many humans,Â or is it under-resisting? As a state, after the guilty UK resisted Portugal to help endÂ transatlantic slavery, the most pronounced or explicit sin of the Gambia is negligence! Negligence!! Negligence!!! Or is it failing to appreciate Jarga kebba Gigo and teaming up with him to resist evil laws, evil groups,Â and all evils? May God bless Jarga a lot more, guideÂ and protect me 100%, and bless me with perfect Showlove Trinity: let’s learn, let’s work,Â let’s have fun.

By Jarga kebba Gigo

AN ACTIVIST AND TRANSFORMER

Author of Juts Quhr-aahn.