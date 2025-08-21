A Fairer, Healthier And Happier System  

It’s political, economic, structural, contentious and global.

Social justice, what is it? Please address it. How is it noble?

You speak the greedy language of the exploitation of the labor force,

of organic ruin and wealth disparity. Have you not run your course?

You plunder from the poor, prioritize profit over lives, you commodify

vital services or amenities: housing, health and education. Don’t justify

how you make these key services ruthlessly unreachable for the majority!

You trample on the colonial burns of the poorer nations. No care, no parity.

The ones whose wealth was looted. Are you the fix? You split society into classes.

Capitalism, you’re no dose! You breed cartels and bullies, and fuel waste and gases.