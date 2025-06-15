Trump Eyes Expanding U.S. Travel Ban to Nigeria, 35 Other Countries

Reports have it that President Donald Trump is considering slapping visa restrictions on Nigeria and 35 other countries, most of them in Africa.

The draft policy, endorsed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, cites concerns over inadequate vetting systems, weak government transparency, and widespread document fraud in the targeted nations.

Among the 36 countries are U.S. security allies Egypt and Djibouti, along with African nations like Ghana, Ethiopia, and Cameroon. Others on the list include Bhutan, Syria, Cambodia, and several Caribbean and Pacific island states.

The Trump administration says these nations either lack centralized systems to verify traveler identities or have high rates of visa overstays.

Affected countries are expected to submit initial compliance plans this week and will have 60 days to meet new security benchmarks.

If implemented, the expanded ban would follow previous restrictions on 12 nations, including Iran, Libya, and Somalia, as part of Trump’s broader push to curb immigration.