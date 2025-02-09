Trump Ends Lawsuit Over Twitter Ban

Former U.S. President Donald Trump has ended his lawsuit against X, the social media platform previously known as Twitter.

Trump took legal action after Twitter banned him following the January 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol by his supporters.

Although a federal judge dismissed the lawsuit in 2022, his legal team continued to appeal.

Elon Musk, who later bought Twitter and restored Trump’s account, has been a strong supporter of the former president.

Other platforms, including Facebook, also allowed Trump back, but he continues to post mainly on Truth Social, a platform owned by his media company.

A court filing confirms that both Trump and X have agreed to dismiss the case.

The details of their agreement remain undisclosed, except that each side will handle its own legal costs.

In a related case, Meta recently settled a lawsuit over Trump’s social media bans by agreeing to pay $25 million.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...