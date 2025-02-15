If you ever want to take the pulse of public opinion on trending issues in Nigeria, a commercial bus ride is your best bet. Conversations, often loud, unfiltered, and passionate, serve as a microcosm of how everyday Nigerians feel. My recent journey from Mowe, Ogun State, to Berger, Lagos, on Friday, February 14, 2025, was no exception. The hot topic of discussion? The widely publicized divorce of Nigerian music legend 2Baba (Innocent Idibia) and his actress wife, Annie Idibia, and his subsequent decision to pitch his matrimonial tent with Natasha Osawaru, a lawmaker and granddaughter of the business mogul, Chief Gabriel Igbinedion.

The discussion in the bus was as heated as the Lagos sun, but one voice consistently swallowed all others, that of a middle-aged woman who passionately, and rather loudly, kept repeating: “True, True, Wetin 2Baba Do Annie Nor Good!” She screamed it over and over, drowning out counterarguments and reinforcing her stance with emotional fervor. Initially, her voice seemed like noise, but as she pressed on with her points, it became clear that she was making valid arguments.

Without a doubt, the woman’s indignation was not misplaced. This is as 2Baba and Annie’s love story had been one of resilience, forgiveness, and emotional investment, at least from Annie’s end. She had stood by him through thick and thin, from his days as an up-and-coming artiste to his rise to African music royalty. Annie endured public humiliation when 2Baba fathered children with other women, yet she forgave and married him, holding firm to the love they shared. For this, many Nigerians saw her as the embodiment of perseverance in marriage.

One of the strongest points the woman in the bus made was about loyalty. “How you go stand by man all these years, fight all battles, only for him to leave you for another woman? Where dem dey do that kind thing?” she asked, her voice rising in indignation. Her frustration echoed a broader sentiment among Nigerian women who believe that marriage should be built on unwavering commitment, especially from men who have benefited from their partner’s sacrifices.

As much as there were dissenting opinions, a good number of passengers sided with the woman. A young man sitting beside me, perhaps in his late 20s, nodded in agreement and added, “Omo, I no go lie, Annie try. E nor easy to forgive person wey give other women belle make you come still marry am. TwoBaba supposed to respect the kind woman wey fit do for am, and now e come abandon am later.” His statement resonated with many in the bus, especially the women.

Another passenger, a woman in her early 40s, chimed in, “E pain me well, well! No be say Annie nor fine, no be say she nor support 2Baba. Which kind example 2Baba wan set for young men wey dey look up to am? E dey encourage dem make dem nor value the women wey suffer follow dem.”

A middle-aged man in a blue shirt, who initially seemed uninterested in the discussion, finally spoke up: “To be honest, I no too dey put mouth for celebrity matter, but wetin this woman talk make sense. No be say make marriage no get wahala, but na to respect the one wey don dey there since. 2Baba no try at all.” This comment sparked a round of nods and murmurs of agreement from fellow passengers.

One of the reasons why this saga has captured public interest is because of the emotional investment Nigerians have in Annie and 2Baba’s relationship. We all watched their wedding in 2012, a grand affair that symbolized hope that love could triumph over past mistakes. Annie had forgiven 2Baba for his indiscretions, and many believed that theirs would be a love story for the ages. But alas, love stories do not always follow the fairy tale script.

For Annie, the public humiliation must be unbearable. Unlike regular people, celebrities have their personal lives dissected under the public eye. Her pain is now a national discussion, a trend on social media, and the subject of heated debates in Lagos traffic. Many women sympathize with her because they see a reflection of their own struggles in her. The betrayal stings deeper when it happens in full view of the world.

Beyond the celebrity drama, this situation underscores the importance of faithfulness in marriage. Loyalty and commitment are the bedrock of any successful marriage, and both partners must strive to honor their vows. The Bible is clear on the sanctity of marriage: “So they are no longer two, but one flesh. Therefore what God has joined together, let no one separate” (Matthew 19:6). This verse serves as a reminder that marriage is a sacred covenant that should not be broken carelessly.

Another passage that reinforces faithfulness is Hebrews 13:4: “Marriage should be honored by all, and the marriage bed kept pure, for God will judge the adulterer and all the sexually immoral.” This verse warns against infidelity, emphasizing that breaking marital vows has consequences both morally and spiritually.

Faithfulness in marriage is not just about avoiding physical infidelity but also about being emotionally and mentally committed to one’s spouse. It requires communication, mutual respect, and a willingness to overcome challenges together. 2Baba’s decision to leave Annie for another woman sets a dangerous precedent, one that suggests that loyalty and sacrifices in marriage can be disregarded.

While 2Baba’s decision is his personal choice, its impact extends beyond his immediate family. As a public figure, he influences many young people who look up to him. His actions send a message, one that could reinforce the belief that women’s sacrifices in relationships are dispensable. If love, loyalty, and perseverance are not enough to keep a man, what then is the guarantee of stability in relationships?

Without a doubt, the bus ride from Mowe to Berger was long, but the discussion made it seem shorter. The passionate woman’s voice, though loud and sometimes overwhelming, was not baseless. Her arguments were rooted in logic, empathy, and a keen understanding of human relationships. 2Baba’s decision to end his marriage with Annie and remarry Natasha Osawaru has sparked an emotional reaction across Nigeria, and rightly so. While some may argue that love fades and people move on, there is also the moral responsibility to respect and honor those who stood by us in our most vulnerable moments.

As the bus approached Berger, the woman let out one final exclamation: “True, True, Wetin 2Baba Do Annie Nor Good!” By then, most of us, even those who initially disagreed with her, had to admit she had a point. This story serves as a lesson that faithfulness in marriage is not just a social expectation but a moral and spiritual duty, one that both men and women should uphold.

