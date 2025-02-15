Matron Who Chased Pregnant Woman out of Anambra PHC Suspended, Demoted

The Anambra State Government on Friday, announced the suspension and demotion of Mrs Ezeihejiofor Njideka, the Matron in charge of Primary Health Centre, PHC, Iruzu, Oranto village in Ukpo Community.

Ezeihejiofor, was suspended for negligence and refusal to attend to a pregnant woman.

It was gathered that the woman later left the facility and on her way home, delivered a stillborn baby on Feb 11.

Recall that in Anambra State, the state Governor, Charles Soludo had declared free antenatal, delivery and free Caesarean section for all pregnant women in the state.

The suspension of Ezeihejiofor was approved on Friday, following a viral video showing where the woman was being chided by some natives for abandoning the pregnant woman.

She was invited to appear before a disciplinary panel chaired by the Anambra state Commissioner for Health, Dr. Afam Obidike, after the circumstances surrounding the incident were investigated.

Other panel members include the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Dr. Obiageli Uchebo; the Executive Secretary, Anambra State Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Pharm. Chisom Uchem; the Dunkofia Health Director, Dr. Chukwudi Njerita; Mr. Chris Azor of the State Civil Society Network, and Local Government Civil Service Commission.

Appearing before the panel, Ezeihejiofor, said she turned back the pregnant patient when she came into the facility at 11 a.m. due to fatigue.

“When the patient came in, she said she was about six months pregnant and that she could no longer feel her baby kicking. I told her to go to a higher health facility for the best care.

“A few minutes later, some people ran to the Health Centre and said the pregnant woman just had a baby two poles away and I should come attend to her. I refused because I was afraid,’’ she said.

But, the State Health Commissioner, Obidike said the panel found that Ezeihejiofor, refused to examine the pregnant woman or provide a referral letter when she visited the Centre.

“When she was called to assist and separate the placenta after the woman delivered the stillborn just two poles away from the facility, Ezeihejiofor reportedly declined out of fear,’’ he said.

The Commissioner condemned her actions, noting that a retained placenta could have caused the woman to bleed to death.

He noted that the patient would have bled to death if not for the prompt intervention of another health worker within the area.

Obidike revealed that the panel resolved that Ezeihejiofor be immediately demoted and suspended without pay while the other staff in the Centre be queried.

The panel also announced the suspension of Mrs. Blessing Offor, a health worker at Uke Primary Healthcare Centre in Idemili North, for being consistently absent from duty.

The panel suspended her salary indefinitely and she was directed to refund eight months of wages previously paid during her absence to the state Government.

The Commissioner reassured the public of the state’s commitment to high-quality healthcare service delivery, warning that such unprofessional behavior undermines the state governor’s investment and health policies.

He urged health workers unwilling to fulfill their duties to resign quietly or face disciplinary measures, urging residents to report incidents of negligence via designated contact numbers displayed at healthcare facilities.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...